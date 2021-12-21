New voting boundaries add to Ward 2 in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Ward 2 in Spearfish will grow by approximately 32 and a half acres, as a new ordinance updating the voting boundaries takes effect next year.
“We’re updating the boundaries of the voting wards because state law requires that there be roughly equal distribution of population within each voting ward,” explained Jayna Watson, Spearfish city planner.
Every 10 years, after the national census is taken, communities throughout the country re-evaluate the boundary lines that mark the various wards in each town to ensure there is no more than a 15% difference in population between each of them per municipality.
Watson explained that in order to account for the growth the city has seen in Ward 3, which encompasses everything north of Interstate 90, and east of Maitland Road, the city had to incorporate the area between Colorado Boulevard, Dahl Road, and E. Dakota Street; which used to be in Ward 3, into Ward 2.
“If you added all the wards up together, divided them by three, that roughly equates to a total target population of 4,064 if you have them exactly equal,” she said.
The goal then is to try to either add or subtract areas within each ward to reach that target population to within no more than a 5% margin of difference between them.
Roughly 228 residents will be moved into Ward 2 once the ordinance officially takes effect after its second reading, and 20 days after publication in the Black Hills Pioneer.
Watson said the only difference the residents living in that area should see is in their representatives on the council, since all residents of Spearfish vote at the Senior Center in general elections. Councilman Larry Klarenbeek and councilman Scott Hourigan represent Ward 2.
