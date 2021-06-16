BELLE FOURCHE — There’s nothing more fitting, or patriotic, on the Fourth of July, than a parade.
And the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche boasts the biggest parade in the Black Hills region.
An estimated 25,000 people gather in Belle Fourche as over 100 entries proceed through town, enthralling young and old alike, with everything from wagons pulled by teams to high school bands and school reunion floats.
“We are the premier event in South Dakota over the Fourth of July holiday,” said Mitch Johnson, parade chairman.
A B-1 bomber flyover kicks off the parade at 10:30 am.
This year’s theme is New Visions, Old Traditions, with a B-1 bomber juxtaposed with a bucking horse on the logo.
Johnson came up with the theme after considering how life is full of technology yet the best things have been around for years.
“A lot of things in our lives are technologically driven, but the Roundup is old-time, and it’s been happening for 102 years. It’s a blend of the two.”
This year’s parade marshals are Mike and Suze Bayne. They are long-time supporters of the Roundup and the parade, including sponsoring a bucking chute, the barbecue, driving a parade entry, and supporting the Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant.
Mike Bayne says the parade and the Roundup are important for the community. They are “a long-standing tradition, where families look forward to reuniting, relaxing and enjoying the show,” he said. They are honored to be longtime supporters of the Roundup. “It’s a way to show Belle Fourche how much we appreciate the support the city and surrounding area have given us over the years. The Roundup and parade are events we can all be proud of. They celebrate our country, our way of life, and the values we hope to pass on to the next generation.”
Johnson expressed his thankfulness to the many sponsors of the Roundup and the parade, including Hersruds, the Chevrolet dealership who has sponsored the parade for 26 years. The parade route ends at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills where drinks and treats are available for the parade participants.
Johnson is in his second year as parade chairman and enjoys the job.
“Just seeing how happy everyone is, coming to the parade, whether they’ve cleaned up their best horse and brought him to town, or waxed their favorite hot rod, or they’re playing in the band, to seeing classmates from various years on their reunion floats.
“It’s the happiness and the camaraderie of the whole thing.”
Prior to the parade, a Cowboy Breakfast will be served from 6-10 am. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage and scrambled eggs. Location of the breakfast is south of the intersection of Seventh and State Streets. Donations are accepted for the meal; the meal is served till 10 a.m. or until the food runs out.
The Roundup parade kicks off at 10:30 am on July 4. Deadline to register is June 11; registration forms can be found online at BlackHillsRoundup.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.