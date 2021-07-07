New US rules to protect ranchers expected soon

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of ranchers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.
The new rule that will make it easier for livestock producers to sue companies they contract with over unfair, discriminatory or deceptive practices is one of several steps that the White House plans to announce in the next few days. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also expected to tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude when animals are raised in other countries and simply processed in the United States.
““I appreciate the administration’s efforts to strengthen enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, and I look forward to working with USDA on this issue,” Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told the Pioneer.
“I’m eager to see the Biden Administrations cattle market proposal, I hope these new rules are in favor of the producer rather than trial lawyers looking to make a buck on the backs of rural America,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told the Pioneer. “We need increased price transparency in the markets and I’ve been fighting for this since USDA began its investigation into the cattle market in 2019. I introduced the PRICE Act which implements sweeping reforms in the market and creates a beef cattle contract library – producers deserve to know if they’re getting a fair price.”
“There is clearly a crisis in the livestock industry. All efforts to level the playing field between cattle producers and packers are welcome,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. said. “As this particular rule has not yet been made public, I cannot speak to the specifics. We are closely monitoring the situation and will assess its impact on livestock producers when it becomes publicly available.”
Some rancher advocacy groups have pressed for these changes for several years but Congress and the meat processing industry have resisted the changes in the past. A USDA official familiar with the White House’s plan said an executive order is expected to be announced this week that will clear the way for the new rules that will follow later.
The regulation that will make it easier for ranchers to bring complaints under the Packers and Stockyards Act is similar to one the Trump administration killed four years ago. That rule was first proposed in 2010.
Currently, several court rulings have interpreted federal law as saying a rancher must prove a company’s actions harm competition in the entire industry before a lawsuit can move forward. The new rule would ease that high burden of proof.
Chicken and pork producers, for example, must often enter long-term contracts with companies like Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride that ranchers allege lock them into deals that fix their compensation at unprofitably low levels and forces them deeply into debt.
Previously, the major meat companies have defended the contract system as fair that calls for farmers to provide the barns and labor to raise chickens while the companies provide chicks, feed and expertise to help raise the birds. When the previous rule was killed in 2017, the National Chicken Council trade group said it would have opened up the industry to a flood of “frivolous and costly litigation.”
The USDA also plans to review the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” under its rules. Currently, companies are allowed to use that label anytime meat is processed in the United States even if the animals were born and raised in another country. USDA officials say that today most grass-fed beef labeled as made in the country actually comes from imported cattle. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said he wants that label to accurately reflect what consumers expect when they read it.
“Last March during an Agriculture Committee hearing, I questioned USDA Secretary Perdue on the Product of the USA label and how it can be improved – a change has needed to be made for a long time. The Product of the USA label misleads consumers. Right now foreign beef can be shipped into the US and so long as it’s packaged here, it’s labeled “Product of the USA.” That’s not right or true. Any rule change by this administration needs to ensure that beef with a USA label makes an honest claim,” Johnson said.
“South Dakota cattle producers work hard to produce high-quality beef – the best in the world. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and have a right to accurate information about what’s on the grocery store shelf,” Thune said. “I have long been concerned that the “Product of the USA” labeling loophole is a disservice to both producers and consumers. This label should be reserved for products from animals that are born, raised, and harvested in this country, and I will continue working with USDA to strengthen meat labeling and to close this loophole.”
The Agriculture Department also plans to invest in new local and regional markets, so farmers will have more options of where to sell the animals and crops they raise. Critics have said the major meat processing companies dominate the market for cattle, hogs and chickens, which makes it harder for farmers to get a fair price for the animals they raise.
This week’s expected executive order follows an announcement earlier this spring that the USDA was planning to strengthen protections for farmers under the law and encourage more competition in livestock markets.
“As the top Republican on the Agriculture Livestock Subcommittee, I’m spending every day discussing ways to improve and create a fairer cattle market. Concentration in the beef packing industry is not new and has been an issue for decades. What’s made things worse is the lack of capacity relative to cattle. Producers need new, diverse processors. I introduced the Butcher Block Act to rebalance the cattle market by creating U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) backed loans and grants to small and regional meat processors looking to expand or add shackle space,” Johnson said.
“In 1921, when the Packers and Stockyards Act was put in place, five packers controlled about 50% of the beef market. Today, exactly 100 years later, four companies control over 80% of the market. The industry is more concentrated to the detriment of livestock producers and beef consumers. Something needs to change,” Rounds said.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I led a letter with three other senators asking the Department of Justice to look into antitrust violations by the big four meatpackers. Momentum has continued to build. Last month, I led a bipartisan, bicameral letter signed by 28 Members of Congress from across the country asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to continue this effort,” he added. “While that investigation is ongoing, we need to make sure USDA has the tools to enforce the laws currently on the books. I joined Senators Tester and Grassley in introducing a bill that would strength the USDA’s ability to investigate harmful anticompetitive behavior in the meat and poultry industries so that the Packers and Stockyards Act can be applied as intended. Our bill creates a new USDA special investigator office which will have a team of investigators, with subpoena power, dedicated to preventing and addressing anticompetitive practices in the meat and poultry industries and enforcing our nation’s antitrust laws.”
Pioneer staffer Mark Watson contributed to this report.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.