SPEARFISH — A new hiking and biking trail is in the works for the city of Spearfish that will offer outdoor enthusiasts the best of both worlds – stunning views of the unique landscape and access to its growing business district.
“It’s not a wilderness trail. When you look, you’re going to see the city so the idea of incorporating that into the experience rather than trying to pretend its not there,” explained Councilman Rob Herrmann, who has been a major proponent of the trail.
The trail will be roughly 5,000 feet and will wind along public property behind Spearfish City Park around the Thoen Stone monument. Access to the path will be from St. Joe Street and Meier Avenue, but Herrmann said he hopes this will be just the first in a network of trails that will eventually connect downtown to the National Forest trails to the southwest.
“When we got through our master plan survey, hiking and biking trails was one of the number one rated responses on the survey,” Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Recreation director said. “We thought this would be a good opportunity to add, not just another hiking and biking trail, but something more educational and family oriented.”
Ehnes said he wanted the trail to tie in the flora and fauna of the area to the topography and geographic importance of Spearfish.
“And then the other prong of it is the history of Spearfish, some of the first families to the area, to show the historical side of how Spearfish came to be,” he said.
“We don’t necessarily have a gold specific history, but the fact that we were the ag center,” Herrmann added.
Ehnes said there’s still much work to be done planning and plotting the exact route the trail will take and at what points signage will be posted, but given the unique are it will be located, he hopes to showcase both the natural beauty of Spearfish as well as the quaint growth of the town itself.
“What I anticipate it being is stopping off points throughout the trail that might have a scenic overlook where you can (see and read about) Lookout Mountain and the significance of Lookout Mountain, or a stopping off point where you can see the Passion Play (site) and maybe talk about the Meier family,” Ehnes said.
Because the new trail follows city owned land adjacent to private property, Herrmann said he’s heard concerns from residents that the increased use could lead to vandalism, drug use and other lewd behavior, and even suicide activity. Herrmann suggested that the opposite is true and the increased traffic on the land should deter such things.
“The more an area is used, crime decreases,” he said. “They’re going to go where people aren’t. It’s less likely to happen.”
Herrmann said he hopes the new trail will act as a sort of proving ground for the city to show good stewardship of its land, and help educate the public on conservation.
“What better way to conserve it than to get people up there to appreciate it,” he said. “So let’s get people up there and show them how to use it.”
