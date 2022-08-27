LEAD — The new owners of the Town Hall Inn, Jailhouse Taps and Black Hills E-bikes, want to do everything they can to help business in Lead grow for everyone.
Ross Batie and Kody Bybee, who recently took over the Town Hall Inn and related businesses, said they are looking forward to collaborating with area business owners and non-profits to create vacation packages for visitors who come to Lead. They envision working with the Homestake Opera House, area restaurants and more to offer customers a complete vacation of riding e-bikes, staying at the Inn, participating in Lead activities, and enjoying the quality restaurants and bars in town. The two business partners grew up vacationing in Lead themselves, and they are excited about offering opportunities for residents and visitors.
“We love this town,” Bybee, who lives in Rapid City with his wife said. “My wife and I travel up here frequently. For the last eight years we have actually stayed in this hotel several times. When we come through we shop and just hang out. We love the area. We love what Lead has to offer and the upcoming potential and growth opportunities.”
Batie, whose family has rented properties at Terry Peak and Powder House Pass to celebrate Christmas and take advantage of Lead’s winter recreation, said Lead was a natural fit for investment opportunities. Batie said the two business partners found Lead’s year-round recreation opportunities particularly attractive, when searching for a business to operate.
“We wanted to look at property in and around Lead because of what there was to do outdoors,” he said. “It was a no-brainer for both of us to be looking at this area.”
The Historic Town Hall Inn features 12 rooms in the building that once served as Lead’s City Hall in the early 1900s. Each room is decorated with a flair for history. Guests can stay in the Mayor’s Office, the Auditor’s Office, the Municipal Judge’s Chamber, or any one of the other rooms named for the building’s place in city government. Batie and Bybee said they don’t plan to make any real changes to the Inn, but they plan to “freshen” the place up a bit.
As for Jailhouse Taps, the two business partners said they plan to operate it as a regular pub. However, neither of them are interested in brewing the beer on site. While the former owners left quite a bit of brewed beer for them to sell, once that’s gone they may seek out someone who is interested in brewing the beer off site. Additionally, Bybee said he is pursuing simple food options for the pub.
Black Hills E-bikes is another business Bybee and Batie are excited about. Though patrons of the Inn receive a discount on the bikes, rentals are available for anyone. Rentals include Bluetooth-capable helmets, as well as a day pass for the Mickelson Trail. Batie said he just returned from a four-hour ride from Lead to Hill City, and it was awesome. For more information, visit milehighe-bikes.com.
Overall, Bybee and Batie said they are very excited about their new business venture and working to help Lead’s business grow.
“We want to help not only fill these 12 rooms, fill our pub and rent our e-bikes, but hopefully everyone gets more residual effect from everybody being busy,” Batie said. “Everything works better with having those inclusive deals that we’re all working together on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.