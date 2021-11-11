BLACK HAWK — Attorneys for homeowners in the Hideaway Hills subdivision say no home in that neighborhood is safe to live in.
Kathleen R. Barrow, of the Fox Rothschild law firm, likened the Hideaway Hills issue to that of the ill-fated Titanic.
Homeowners who brought the lawsuit and their neighbors “are held aboard a ship that sits, stern down and bow up in the sea. Hideaway Hills is the Titanic and it is sinking fast,” Barrow wrote in support of class-action litigation filed Tuesday in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis.
She also said the plaintiffs in the case, Andrew Morse, and John and Emily Clarke, and their neighbors, want and for their own safety, need, to abandon ship.
“Plaintiffs filed their Petition for Class Action because all their homes are moving, sinking, and collapsing. There are not enough lifeboats or life preservers to remedy their situation,” Barrow wrote.
A sinkhole opened up and revealed an abandoned underground gypsum mine in 2020 along East Daisy Drive in the Hideaway Hills subdivision located in southwest Meade County along Interstate 90.
At least 30 people lost their homes initially when the ground collapsed and exposed the abandoned mine beneath the homes on April 27, 2020.
There are at least two lawsuits involving homeowners seeking compensation for the loss of their homes. In addition to the Fox Rothschild suit, another has been brought forward by John M. Fitzgerald of Rapid City.
According to the Tuesday motion filed by Fox Rothschild, class-action litigation is necessary because conditions in Hideaway Hills are so intertwined that examination or testing of just one home fails to provide accurate information about that home or the homes of its neighbors.
In addition, there is no way to remediate just one home in the neighborhood, and any solution must address the entire neighborhood. The lawsuit asks that the state pay each household the full value for their homes.
Recent core-sample drilling tests confirm that underground instability extends to every home in the neighborhood, nearly 160, and correcting the problem would require homes to be removed to resolve the subsurface instability, Barrow said.
“Those homes are now not only worthless, but threaten the lives of their occupants,” the motion states. “Three hundred and fifty lives are in danger because their homes rest on a subsurface, owned by the State, that was rendered incapable of supporting structures by the State’s exploitation of the land, failure to properly reclaim the land, and its failure to maintain the subsurface in a condition that would support the surface. The State of South Dakota has strict liability for this catastrophic damage and resulting injuries.”
Geological experts found 16 active collapses near the site of a large hole that opened in April 2020 near East Daisy Drive. The mine extends at least twice as far as what was previously thought, and experts have documented ground depressions, sink holes and soil subsidence throughout the neighborhood, according to the filing.
If granted, class certification will allow every Hideaway Hills homeowner to potentially obtain financial relief from the state of South Dakota, which owned and operated gypsum mines in the area for decades. The lawsuit charges that the state – which still owns subsurface mineral rights under the neighborhood – failed to properly reclaim underground, pit and strip mines before the land was sold to a developer.
A hearing on the motion to certify the class action lawsuit involving the subdivisions residents is upcoming, and the court will have to decide whether they agree, given all the evidence, that all of Hideaway Hills is unstable.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.