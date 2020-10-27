New tech system to drive Deadwood’s parking management

DEADWOOD — A new technology purchase will streamline eight individual pieces of Deadwood’s parking pie into one, saving time and maximizing efficiencies.
On Oct. 19, the Deadwood City Commission approved contracting with IPS Group, Inc. to purchase the new technology and related services in the initial amount of $67,000.
The expenditure is a 2021 Parking and Transportation budgeted project in the amount of $200,000 and, as such, the initial amount will be billed in January 2021.
The new parking technology system incorporates citation issuance along with an enforcement management system, as well as an online public citation payment portal and parking permit management via a permit public portal.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said the system would be used for the parking garage, lots, and meters around town.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the plan includes the “handhelds.”
“Yes, this is the complete module for the enforcement, also,” Mertens said. “And the permit management side of it. The software, LPN license plate readers.”
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said senior staff has spent substantial time in researching parking management systems to better serve the community.
“As a result of this research, staff is requesting City Commission approval to enter into contract with IPS Group who will help streamline our parking management system.”
Russell explained the various city departments working on parking management currently use approximately eight different computer applications to manage parking.
“A large obstacle to staff is these systems do not integrate with each other and are using antiquated technology,” Russell said. “This absorbs unnecessary and valuable time from staff by constantly addressing the various deficiencies and discrepancies.”
Senior staff made the recommendation to enter into an agreement with IPA Group to immediately upgrade the technology used to manage parking following thorough research.
“This will also allow the city to create a comprehensive parking plan to bolster revenues and ensure compliance,” Russell said. “Deadwood’s 2019 Legislative Audit advised and strongly recommended the city find a solution for better management and addressing the delinquencies of our current parking system.” Action and approval by the commission now allows for the setup and building of the system.
