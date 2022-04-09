New taxilane marks beginning of airport expansion

SPEARFISH — A proposed expansion to the Black Hills Airport-Clyde Ice Field will bring a new taxilane to the airport, giving more access to future hanger construction.
I know there’s at least a couple of hangers that they wanted to break ground on this year yet,” said Adam McMahon, assistant public works director.
Taxilanes act as a sort of on/off ramp system for airplanes landing and taking off from the runway. With several new hangers planed to be built in the coming years, McMahon said this new taxilane is the essential first step to those expansions.
“There’s a … future layout built already for that whole corner of the airport there that will get constructed on an as needed basis and as funding becomes available,” he said.
Those future funds may end up becoming available sooner rather than later, as the city stands to save over $750,000 on the project.
“So, a really big win for Spearfish and the Airport in that 95% of the project is going to be paid for by outside entities,” said Kyle Hinton, public works director.
Hinton explained that the city had originally budgeted $800,000 for the taxilane project, but city staff partnered with KLJ Engineering & Planning Services to identify several funding sources, which dropped the city’s contribution down to $45,316.34.
“Some of those are funds that we get annually directly from the state and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and some of those are also project specific,” McMahon added. “So our consultant, KLJ, deserves a lot of the credit for that as well.”
McMahon said he expects construction of the taxilane to possibly begin within a month.
