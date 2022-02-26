New subdivisions could bring 350-450 homes to Sturgis

STURGIS — In the coming years, Sturgis could see another 350 to 450 homes in subdivisions planned off Avalanche Road and Alder Place.
Bill Phillips, one of the partners in PIVOT Development Group LLC which is developing the subdivisions, said he and his fellow developers don’t have a full finished master plan yet.
“My guess between the two sides, we’re probably looking at 350 to 450 and then some multi-family there,” he said.
The Sturgis City Council heard at its meeting Tuesday about initial plans to place 62 new single-family homes, 16 townhomes and three new apartment buildings along Avalanche Road.
Developers want to start construction yet this year and hope to be finished with infrastructure by the end of 2023. Future phases of the proposed development include additional larger housing lots to the north.
Kyle Treloar of PIVOT Development Group, LLC submitted a preliminary project plan for Phases 1 and 2 of Harvest Meadows Estates and Phase 1 of Valley View Subdivision. Harvest Meadows Estates is a mixed-use development with the first phase of the proposal including three apartment complexes, 16 townhome lots, and 13 single-family lots. It is located to the north of Avalanche Road which skirts Interstate 90 just west of the Runnings store in Sturgis. Locally, Avalanche Road is known as the “dump road” because it leads to the Sturgis landfill on the top of the hill to the north. Valley View Subdivision, located on the west side of Avalanche Road and north of Alder Place, will be designated to create single-family workforce housing, with the current proposal at 49 lots.
“This is probably a 10-15-year project,” Phillips said. “This is just kinda Phase 1 to try and address some of the needs of the community today.”
There are 135 acres of land in the area where the housing will be developed.
Sturgis City Council member Mike Bachand said he was concerned developers were asking for a variance to the city’s 7,500-square-foot lot size and the width of streets within the subdivisions. Most of the lot sizes would measure from 6,000 to 6,500 square feet. The plan is to have 26-foot streets and also to have parking on just one side of the street.
“I would love to give everybody a 15,000 square-foot lot and a 40-foot-wide street in front of their house, but it’s not going to be affordable,” Phillips said. “I’m not saying we can’t try and accommodate that, but that’s making it that much more difficult to provide housing.”
Bachand said his concern is that new housing developments are beginning to look like mobile home parks with homes stacked right up against one another.
“I don’t know how people can find that appealing. I think we can do better than cookie-cutter-type developments,” he said.
The property is currently outside of city limits and is vacant agricultural. Additional lots similar in nature are proposed for future phases of the subdivision.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the presentation Tuesday was a preliminary version of the proposal and city staff are working with the developer on finalizing details on several items, including the street and traffic plan (including the future of Avalanche Road), the placement and sizing of water and sewer utilities, and the overall storm water drainage plan for the development.
