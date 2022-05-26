STURGIS — Four new sculptures will grace downtown Sturgis in the coming weeks.
The Downtown Sturgis Foundation, Downtown Business Improvement District, Sturgis Area Arts Council, Greater Sturgis Foundation, and the city of Sturgis have teamed up to bring the new sculptures to the community.
The unveiling of new sculptures in downtown Sturgis will be Friday, June 3, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. The event begins with a social at 5:30 p.m. followed by the unveiling and sculpture walk beginning at 6 p.m. An artists’ reception will follow.
This year’s sculptures include Dystopia, Wind Spirit, Oculus and Maximus Moose. Dystopia will be located across from Xtreme Dakota Bicycles on Sturgis Main Street. Wind Spirit will go in front of Black Hills Rally and Gold on Sturgis Main Street. Maximus Moose will be located in front of The Hotel Sturgis, and Oculus will be erected by the Loud American Roadhouse on Sturgis Main Street.
Mark Bruch, president of the Downtown Sturgis Foundation, said the mission of the foundation is to provide incentives for people to visit downtown Sturgis.
“A lot of that ties to art,” Bruch said. “If we can expand the art and get people excited about looking around Sturgis, we want to foster that.”
Following are the artist statements for this year’s sculptures:
Dystopia
Tim James and Aidan Demarais
“Each object that was incorporated into the piece had a unique texture and form. Some pieces were test pads created by welding students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. The final sculpture symbolizes the earth supported tenuously by an unraveling foundation and surrounded by the ever-encroaching progress of industry.
Wind Spirit
Jerry McKellar
“The Four Winds were Spirit Beings who controlled the cycle of the seasons. West Wind was the youngest and with the help of South Wind, forced North Wind back ushering in the summer seasons. Together they managed the rain, wind, and lightning throughout summer and autumn.”
Oculus
Jeffrey Satter
“The inspiration for this sculpture started with a stainless-steel sphere. I created a suspended look, with a round or ‘eye like’ design, then naming it Oculus.”
Maximus Moose
Travis Sorenson
“While awkward looking, the moose is fierce and moves in a true demonstration of synergistic motion.”
