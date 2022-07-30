New Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director brings passion for motorcycling

STURGIS — Leah Whaley can’t imagine her life without motorcycles.
That passion for motorcycles has brought her to the epicenter of everything motorcycling as the new Executive Director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.
Whaley did not come from a motorcycle family, but she had a boyfriend (who later became her husband) who strongly encouraged her to get out and ride.
“I took the Motorcycle Safety Foundation class in ’86, and got my first bike in ’88,” she said.
She came to her first Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1985.
She continued to be active in motorcycling with the Harley Owners Group, which she parlayed into a career with the Harley-Davidson Motor Company in 2000. She retired in June after working for Harley-Davidson for 22 years.
Whaley said she loves everything about motorcycling. She shared in Sasha Mullins’ 2003 “Bikerlady: Living & Riding Free!” just what motorcycling means to her.
“I am who I want to be when I ride. It’s me. My thoughts, my dreams, my wishes. It’s spiritual. It’s my place to be with God and to find my peace. It’s me, the bike, the road, and all the wonder and beauty of the world.”
That sentiment still holds true today, Whaley said.
“For me, motorcycling is my quiet place. It’s my place to go think. It’s a place to collect myself, but also to really have some great experiences,” she said. “I’ve said it for years: motorcycling has given me lifelong friends and relationships and incredible experiences all around the world.”
Whaley said she would not have met one of her dearest friends who lives in Australia without motorcycling. And she wouldn’t have been in Rome 100 years after her grandfather worked there without motorcycling.
“It’s given me so much richness in my life with people and experiences and relationships,” she said.
She sees her position at the museum as a way to give back to the sport that has meant so much in her life.
Whaley, a native of Yankton, moved to Sturgis in 2016 while working as a district manager for Harley-Davidson. She said she knew she was going to retire back in South Dakota, and so when her husband retired last year and they were in the process of consolidating households, the museum job became available.
“I was retired for six days. I didn’t make it a full week,” Whaley said.
Whaley believes her experience in the motorcycle industry, as well as working with member groups such as the Harley Owners Group and non-profits, will serve her well in her new job.
“Also, just my passion for the sport and for the history and preservation of that sport,” she said.
Often the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum gets pigeonholed as only focusing on the Sturgis Rally, Whaley said.
“It’s not just motorcycles. It’s not just the Rally. There’s so much history and neat stories to be able to tell,” she said. “We have such an eclectic collection of artifacts, motorcycles, and the stories that go with them.”
One of Whaley’s current tasks is getting a handle on the vastness of the museum’s collection.
“We’ve got customs. We’ve got antiques. We’ve got racing. We’ve got bits and pieces of everything that really tell an interesting story,” she said.
Another part of her job is overseeing the Hall of Fame program for the museum.
“We’ve had just some amazing classes of inductees,” Whaley said.
This year’s inductees include Bill Davidson, Bob Kay, Carlo and Emma Lujan, Karen Davidson, Robin Bradley, Tom Seymour, Ben Hardy, Freedom Fighter Motorcycle Riders Foundation, and Don Emde.
“These are industry leaders, and we have that wonderful connection,” she said.
In recent years, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame board of directors has looked to expand the museum’s scope. At one time there was discussion of an extension of the museum at a location in Vanocker Canyon.
Whaley said her current focus is the day-to-day activities of the museum, especially with the start of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally just days away, but once she has a chance to settle in, she will look to the museum’s future.
“The vision of the museum remains consistent: to collect and preserve the history and to tell the stories of the people in the industry, the sport, and the Rally. That vision hasn’t changed,” she said. “As I grow into the role as well, I’m looking forward to seeing what collaborative opportunities can happen with the board.”
