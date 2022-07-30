New Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director brings passion for motorcycling

Leah Whaley, the new Executive Director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, says she can’t imagine her life without motorcycles. Pioneer photo by Deb Holland

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Leah Whaley can’t imagine her life without motorcycles.

That passion for motorcycles has brought her to the epicenter of everything motorcycling as the new Executive Director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.