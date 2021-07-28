New smoke shop opens downtown

SPEARFISH — Zy Glam smoke shop opened its doors in June at Jackson and Main Streets in Spearfish. The shop offers CBD products, pipes, torches and clothing.
Andres Rodriguez runs the shop along with his brother, Ben, and his mother, owner Elizabeth Lamas.
“We always bring new product into the store. We will keep testing the waters with whatever people like,” said Rodriguez.
The most requested item in the shop is CBD, or cannabidiol, said Rodriguez. CBD can be derived from either the hemp or cannabis plants and is touted for its therapeutic benefits such as pain relief and seizure reduction.
“CBD is used for anxiety and depression. We have different gummies with melatonin for sleep trouble,” said Rodriguez. “We have CBD tinctures, sprays, chocolates, even dog and cat treats. Pets go through their own anxieties, like the Fourth of July fireworks. With our pet tinctures, you squeeze the vial and put a little bit in their mouth or food.”
Customers must be age 21 or older to enter and purchase items at the shop. Other products offered at Zy Glam include smell proof travel pouches, nicotine disposables, water pipes, pipe cleaners, vape coils, pens and juices. Electronic pipes are also sold at Zy Glam which can be lit without a lighter and offer more taste, according to Rodriguez.
The shop name “Zy” is close to the word “sí” in Spanish which means “yes.” Lamas said she named the shop Zy Glam to represent a classy, fancy shop, saying yes to glamour.
Rodriguez said his family has another Zy Glam location in Scottsbluff, Neb. His mother initially began the boutique by selling clothes and makeup. Rodriguez said he talked his mother into adding smoking products to the shop, which then took off.
“Eventually, marijuana will be legal and younger people are open to a lot more. It was a good opportunity and I wanted to take advantage of that,” said Rodriguez.
After establishing the shop in Scottsbluff, the family opened another Zy Glam in Omaha, Neb., but the location was not ideal, said Rodriguez
“When we closed the store in Omaha, we wanted to try it out here instead. Spearfish is nice little town, a more inviting place,” said Rodriguez. “Business has been good. Customers say they are happy we opened up, that we are one of the nicest smoke stores around.”
Rodriguez said he and his family are in a “wait and see” hold to see what happens with marijuana laws in the state.
“I see great potential for the whole state, even this county,” said Rodriguez. “The money is real.”
