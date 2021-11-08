LEAD — Options for a new skatepark in Lead include possibly building a brand new park where the existing tennis courts and horseshoe pits are located near the Rod & Gun Club on Washington Street.
That was one of two scenarios presented last night when Mike Stahl, who has been spearheading the effort to build the new skateboard park in town, lead a public meeting Thursday. Stahl explained that the group has about $307,500 for the skate park project, and the next step is to advertise for construction companies to submit requests for proposals (RFP). The first included in the RFP include building the park of curved concrete in the existing skatepark space. However, Stahl there are concerns that space may not be large enough for the type of park proposed, with street components, curves, valleys and peaks that allow for continuous movement. While the existing space is 7,000 square feet, Stahl said by the time the company put in borders and edges, and perhaps seating areas, there may only be about 5,500 square feet of buildable space, which would not accommodate very many skateboards, bikes or scooters.
The second option in the RFP would involve moving the existing tennis courts over to the current skatepark space. Under that scenario, the skatepark would extend to the horseshoe pits, located behind the Rod & Gun Club. Doing that, Stahl said would provide more space for the many different features, as well as offer a multi-use facility for bikes and scooters.
“The more room you have, the better off everybody is going to be,” said Stahl, who has spent over a year observing various skate parks and researching options. “I like the whole environment of the skate park. Everybody takes their turn. There is no rule, it just is. It’s a very unique culture and with kids, it’s free and it’s cheap.”
Under both scenarios, officials talked about possibly striking a deal with the Rod & Gun Club to use available restroom space at their building, and Stahl said drinking water facilities are also nearby.
Stahl said he hopes to have a request for proposals completed for city commission approval Nov. 15, and he hopes to receive proposals by the end of January. Once construction companies submit their design-build proposals, Stahl said he will form a task force to review and grade them, and make a recommendation to the city. Ultimately, Stahl said he hopes to have construction done by mid-to late-summer 2022.
Stahl, who has done extensive research about building skate parks, primarily using a website developed by international skateboarding star Tony Hawk at https://publicskateparkguide.org, said the characteristics of a successful park are that it is free to use, concrete construction, easy to walk to, made by specialists, community lead, and that it is inclusive and open to other uses such as BMX and scooter riders.
Christian Baird, who has helped develop skateboard parks in the past and who is a skatepark user, said one of his primary concerns is that a company with skatepark experience should build the facility. Skateboarders know the difference that one-quarter inch or one-eighth of an inch of concrete can make on skating performance, whereas a construction company that does not specialize in this type of construction may not have that background knowledge. A well-built skatepark, he said, would draw skaters from around the state and beyond.
“I walked away from this when they said they would hire local,” Baird said. “Local guys are not skateboarders. I know it’s a legality to open up bidding for everybody. But it should be designed and built by skateboarders who do this for a living. If this is designed by professional skateboarders, people from all across South Dakota will come, I promise you.”
While the group has already raised more than $300,000 for construction through grants and city funding, Stahl suggested that the group may want to continue fundraising efforts to handle any construction overage costs or incidentals that could occur. Preliminary estimates from construction companies, Stahl said, show a price tag of about $45 per square foot, or $315,000 for the 7,000 square foot existing space. The bigger skatepark area, he said, could also cost more money. But overall, Stahl said he is confident that the project is moving forward in a very positive way.
“We’re going to have a good one,” he said. “I promise you that. It will be spectacular and state of the art. We have lights, restroom, water, land and money. We have a lot of things going for us.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.