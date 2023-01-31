 STURGIS — New senior housing that includes 36 independent living units and 14 assisted living units will be opening soon and was announced during the tour for the Sturgis City Council, Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, and Greater Sturgis LifeCare recently in Sturgis. 

Dave Gustafson, president of Gustafson Builders, said they are a little behind but making good progress.  “We are just a little behind schedule but we are making good progress, and it will be finished up in a couple months. Most of the materials are here and ready to be installed,” said Gustafson.

