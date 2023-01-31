A tour of the new Dolan Creek Senior Living center was held recently with members of the Sturgis City Council, Sturgis Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Sturgis LifeCare Foundation attending. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
STURGIS — New senior housing that includes 36 independent living units and 14 assisted living units will be opening soon and was announced during the tour for the Sturgis City Council, Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, and Greater Sturgis LifeCare recently in Sturgis.
Dave Gustafson, president of Gustafson Builders, said they are a little behind but making good progress. “We are just a little behind schedule but we are making good progress, and it will be finished up in a couple months. Most of the materials are here and ready to be installed,” said Gustafson.
The second and third floors of independent living will be pretty much completed by the end of January, and the first floor, with the 14 assisted living units, and the commercial kitchen just arrived this morning, are targeted to be done and ready for occupancy April 1.
Teresa Henderson, executive director, said they are taking security deposits on units now. The two-bedroom units are 820 square feet and the one-bedroom units have 640 square feet of living area. The independent living units will be furnished with a full kitchen. However, all three meals will be offered to the independent residents as well. Most of the independent living units have a patio door and a walk out deck that will allow the resident to sit outside as they want. The end units on the second and third floor will include a washer and dryer, and for other tenants, there are washer and dryers available on each floor. The assisted living residents on first floor will have laundry and housekeeping services provided. The residents can also enjoy an exercise room on third floor. The monthly rent of a one bedroom independent living apartment would start at around $2,800 which includes all utilities.
Brenda Sabers, president of the GSLCF said this facility is an awesome addition to our community. “The GSLCF made an investment in this facility so seniors could enjoy an upscale living facility right in their home town of Sturgis.”
Paul Bisson, chair of the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation said “The completion of this exciting new facility will provide a highly sought after service for members of our community and surrounding area that no longer want to or are no longer able to stay in their present home. It will be the culmination of nearly 20 years of collaboration and efforts by Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation, and the city of Sturgis to develop a campus of housing that will address the housing needs of those with various needs of care while maintaining as much independence as possible for each resident. It also has the potential of allowing the new residents of this wonderful facility to place their homes on the market to add much needed housing inventory for those looking to purchase a home in the Sturgis area,” said Bisson.
