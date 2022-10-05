RAPID CITY — Providing emergency mental health crisis care for patients while keeping them closer to home in western South Dakota is the point of a recent $4 million donation to the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit.

On Monday, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced its gift that will fund 36 months of operations at the crisis unit’s new facility that is being built on Quincy Street in Rapid City. Officially named Pivot Point, the facility aims to be a place where people suffering from mental health issues or suicidal thoughts can receive help, while still remaining close to their families and community. Managed by Behavior Management Systems, the facility is open to all residents in western South Dakota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.