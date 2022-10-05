RAPID CITY — Providing emergency mental health crisis care for patients while keeping them closer to home in western South Dakota is the point of a recent $4 million donation to the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit.
On Monday, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced its gift that will fund 36 months of operations at the crisis unit’s new facility that is being built on Quincy Street in Rapid City. Officially named Pivot Point, the facility aims to be a place where people suffering from mental health issues or suicidal thoughts can receive help, while still remaining close to their families and community. Managed by Behavior Management Systems, the facility is open to all residents in western South Dakota.
Walter Panzirer, a trustee with the Helmsley Charitable Trust said Pivot Point facility will drastically change the way crisis care mental health services are delivered in western South Dakota, which will translate into more effective patient care.
“Clients seeking mental health treatment need a safe and supportive space to stabilize,” he said. “Having this facility closer to where they live will dramatically reduce the likelihood of readmission. It’s a big change from where it used to be. Previously when someone threatened to commit suicide or threatened to harm themselves, right away they were trying to find one of the limited beds over at Rapid City Regional West, or most of the time they would have to be transported out to Yankton. That’s a very long trip. It costs the deputy time and if you really think about that, it’s not an ideal situation to be treated that way. This will help prevent it and this will allow people to get care.”
The Pivot Point facility, which RCS Construction is building at 308 Quincy St. in Rapid City, will be a 14,000 square foot facility that will include eight recliner type chairs for patient stays up to 24 hours, and 16 beds for patients who need more care for up to five days. After patients have stayed for a maximum of five days, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel said they will be evaluated for possible transfer to a long care facility. However, Duhamel said research shows that after five days many patients have stabilized and are able to return home.
“Most acute crises can be dealt with in that time,” she said. “But they can’t be handled within a 24-hour timeframe. So, do you really need to go to Yankton and back? Some people were putting these folks in jail because they didn’t have a bed for them.”
Pivot Point and western South Dakota’s Crisis Stabilization Unit was formed after the Helmsley Charitable Trust funded a $118,000 study of the strengths, needs and accessibility of mental health services in South Dakota.
“In 2018 Pennington County partnered with the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust charitable trust to provide our region with an amazing opportunity to look at our current models in healthcare and partner with the National Council of Behavioral Health to identify a comprehensive approach in the delivery of behavior health services,” said Pennington County Health and Human Services Director Barry Tice, standing in front of the new Pivot Point facility. “The national council produced a report with 13 different recommendations. The number one solution was a Crisis Stabilization Center. Behind us is the foundation for innovation in delivering behavioral health services in our region. Using therapeutic interventions to keep the individuals closer to their families and communities. Our community continues to demonstrate how we can come together to deliver successful public/private partnerships to deliver a tiered approach to behavioral health services.”
To date, Helmsley Charitable Trust has given more than $120 million to the state of South Dakota for mental healthcare services. One of those gifts helped fund iPads for multiple sheriff’s agencies. The iPads are part of a program that allows deputies to connect with mental healthcare professionals virtually while they are in the field, in order to assess patient needs in the moment when they need help the most.
“We love the sheriff’s department and we love our police department, but most of the time the deputies aren’t trained to the level to make a diagnosis,” Panzirer said. “But if they deem a person a threat and they are concerned because of multiple reasons, a lot of times previously those patients would be detained when they might not need to be.”
Now, with the creation of Pivot Point and other mental health diagnostic tools, Panzirer said patients will be able to receive a higher standard of care, closer to home.
“When you look at rural America, there is such a discrepancy in quality of care from our larger city counterparts,” Panzirer said, adding that the Helmsley Charitable Trust seeks to change that.
“Our philosophy is that your zip code shouldn’t determine the quality of your healthcare,” said Mitch Krebs, program director for the Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program. “(We strive to) help people in small communities through bridging the gap through telemedicine, better services and better technology.”
Duhamel agreed, saying that by funding the first 36 months of operations at Pivot Point with the $4 million grant, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is filling a niche that is often neglected — rural American mental healthcare.
In 2020 the state of South Dakota allocated $4.2 million for the Pivot Point facility. Pennington County, Monument Health, the city of Rapid City, and philanthropy support helped raise the balance to pay for the $6.2 million facility. Additionally, Duhamel said Monument Health has pledged to give $1 million over the next four years for operations.
“We worked with our partners to push a new model of care to keep patients closer to home and their support systems,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “Pivot Point will serve communities across western South Dakota as a more effective and affordable model for South Dakota.”
