New process delays Sturgis election returns

STURGIS — A new process for counting votes in Sturgis led to later-than-normal election returns Tuesday.
Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno said this was the first year for a new counting board and, even though they were trained for the new process, it took the group of five Sturgis residents a little time to acclimate to the system.
The board consisted of Tim Potts, the at-large representative, Steve Keszler, former city council member from Ward 4, Mary Weber from Ward 3, Terry Hermann from Ward 2, and Mark Chaplin from Ward 1.
Normally, the election workers who worked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polls would stay afterward and help count the votes with city staff.
“This year we brought in a five-member counting board. This was the first time any of them have done anything like this,” she said.
Bueno said the counting board is allowable under election regulations and she admitted she wished she had done it years ago.
“For the ladies who work all day, it’s so much nicer,” she said.
The counting board started naturally with Ward 1, but couldn’t get the numbers to balance, so they did it a second time, Bueno said.
The board then seemed to hit their stride doing only 50 ballots at a time.
“Then things started moving,” Bueno said.
Bueno had estimated earlier in the day that all results should be available by about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, but at 9 p.m. only votes from two of the four wards had been counted. Final numbers were not released until about 11:15 p.m.
Bueno said the board had an audience for their first time counting votes.
“We had three people there that were breathing down their necks. They were sitting right next to the table. It was making the board nervous, especially for their first time,” Bueno said.
Asked if those three were candidates, Bueno said it was not. The three were citizens of Sturgis, who, by law, are allowed to watch the election process.
Also, turnout was heavy in the Tuesday election compared to prior mayoral elections. Returns showed that 1,487 people cast a ballot in the Tuesday election. In 2019, 746 people went to the polls. In 2013, even fewer residents voted - 616.
Here are the vote totals (with eligible voters) from Tuesday’s Sturgis municipal election.
Ward 1 – Total voters – 1176 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 247 - 21%
Ward 2 – Total voters – 1287 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 342 - 27%
Ward 3 – Total voters – 1242 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 424 - 35%
Ward 4 – Total voters – 1286 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 474 - 37%
Total voters in Sturgis 4991 - Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 1487 – 30%
