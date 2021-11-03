New price points at Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — With supply chain bottlenecks and the cost of building materials rising, Dream Design International (DDI) has altered it’s agreement with the city of Spearfish, to increase the price ceiling on some of the homes it will build at the Sky Ridge housing development.
“They put in a lot of effort to make this request as low as it can be and still make the project feasible,” explained Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald during Monday’s council meeting.
The homes at Sky Ridge will still all be priced below the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s first-time homebuyer’s purchase price limit of $275,000. The original agreement stated that homes in the development would be sold in three tier categories, with category one homes making up at least 40% of the development, and priced between $100,000 and $175,000. Category two homes must make up at least another 40% of the development, and be priced between $175,000 and $225,000. Category three homes would make up the rest of the development, and be priced between $225,000 and $275,000.
The new pricing will raise the maximum original selling cost of category one and two homes by $22,000 bringing those prices to between $100,000 and $197,000 for category one; and between $197,000 and $247,000 for category two homes. The rest of the homes will be sold for between $247,000 and $275,000.
The agreement states that once the city has completed work on the infrastructure of the development, it will sell the individual lots to DDI to help recoup its investment. It will then be up to DDI and the home’s purchaser to negotiate price and construction specifications.
Because the city has also experienced supply chain difficulties in creating the infrastructure of the development, it too has raised its price of the lots to DDI from $20,000 to $23,000 per lot.
