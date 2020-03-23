PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem announced in a Monday news conference that seven more South Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
Noem said the state would likely see cases increase until May or early June and up to 30% of the state’s population could at some time contract the virus.
The additional seven brings the total in the state to 28. On Saturday, Noem said six of the earlier patients in the state had fully recovered.
Beadle County where Huron is the county seat, has registered the greatest number of positive cases — 12.
Noem said this morning that community spread there had been confirmed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19, a newly discovered strain of coronavirus, is thought to be spread from person-to-person between people who are in close proximity with one another. The condition is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The CDC is recommending people stay at least six feet away from one another to avoid potential contact. The agency is also recommending not gathering in groups of 10 or more, also being referred to as “social distancing.”
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
She said she has been in contact with the local governmental officials in Beadle County and that those officials are working on a plan for how best to protect the population and slow the spread.
“I’m asking them to take more specific, greater hygiene practices,” Noem said, in addition to staggering work schedules, postponement of large public events, eliminate non-essential travel, and perform regular health checks on people ensuring they are taking the risks and recommendations seriously.
Noem said that with the exception of Beadle County, South Dakota is ranked in the “none to minimal” level on the CDC’s community transmission or impact tiering system. Beadle County is now within the “substantial” category, prodding the governor to take more substantial steps to curb the impact on the rest of the state.
Noem said that 29 tests are being process and as soon as the results are available, she will share that information to keep South Dakotans informed about the statewide impact.
Noem echoed her previous messages, asking that those who are feeling sick to stay home and call your doctor’s office.
For a full list of statistics, symptoms, and prevention methods related to COVID-19, visit covid.sd.gov.
At this time, all confirmed cases have been regionally located East River.
