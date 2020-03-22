7 new positive COVD-19 cases reported in SD

Black Hills Pioneer
PIERRE – Gov. Kristi Noem announced in a Sunday news conference that seven more South Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, increasing the number of positive tests in the state by 50%.
Noem said that there are more than 700 tests from the state that are currently being processed by commercial labs.
"The good news is that of the 14 cases that we've already reported in the state so far, six of them have fully recovered," Noem said.
On Saturday, she said 58 high-priority tests were analyzed, yielding 51 negatives and seven positives.
Six of the positives were from individuals located in Beadle County where Huron is the county seat. The county had four confirmed cases prior to the release of Saturday's results. The genders and ages of the new Beadle County cases are as follows: male, aged 60-69; female, aged 50-59; female, aged 20-29; male, aged 20-29; female, aged 10-19; and male, aged 10-19.
"Our investigation indicates that these cases in Beadle County are either related to current cases, (meaning) they interreacted with somebody who's already tested positive, or travel related," Noem said.
The last of the newly discovered cases was a male between the ages of 60-65, located in Brown County, and tied to travel, Noem said.
"None of the individuals that have been identified as positive have been hospitalized; that is good news as well," she said.
In addition to the precautions already recommended across the state, Noem asked that Beadle County residents adopt additional measures to prevent increased spread in the area that is home to nearly half of the positive cases in the state.
"At this time, they (Beadle County) do not qualify for community spread but I do believe that they are on the verge of that," she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19, a newly discovered strain of coronavirus, is thought to be spread from person-to-person between people who are in close proximity with one another. The condition is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The CDC is recommending people stay at least six feet away from one another to avoid potential contact. The agency is also recommending not gathering in groups of 50 or more, also being referred to as "social distancing."
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
"That is why I am going to ask Beadle County to take extra steps to make sure they're protecting their population," Noem said. "I want them to take seriously the need for social distancing."
She said she has been in contact with the local governmental officials in Beadle County and that those officials are working on a plan for how best to protect the population and slow the spread.
"I'm asking them to take more specific, greater hygiene practices," Noem said, in addition to staggering work schedules, postponement of large public events, eliminate non-essential travel, and perform regular health checks on people ensuring they are taking the risks and recommendations seriously.
Noem said that with the exception of Beadle County, South Dakota is ranked in the "none to minimal" level on the CDC's community transmission or impact tiering system. Beadle County is now within the "substantial" category, prodding the governor to take more substantial steps to curb the impact on the rest of the state.
Noem said that 29 tests are being process and as soon as the results are available, she will share that information to keep South Dakotans informed about the statewide impact.
Noem echoed her previous messages, asking that those who are feeling sick to stay home and call your doctor's office.
For a full list of statistics, symptoms, and prevention methods related to COVID-19, visit covid.sd.gov.
At this time, all 21 confirmed cases have been regionally located East River but it may only be a matter of time before areas in western South Dakota see cases of the virus.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Sunday that in the interest of safety, he believes it is time to enact emergency business restrictions in his community.
Upon recommendations from the city’s primary medical advisors at Monument Health and guidelines from the CDC, Allender said Rapid City is moving ahead with the mandatory closing of bars, restaurants, and other recreational-type businesses such as health clubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and casinos.
The Rapid City Common Council was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Sunday to consider adopting an emergency ordinance to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.