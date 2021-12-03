New nutrition store open on Sturgis Main Street

STURGIS — Kyle and Baleigh Kienzle saw the need for a store which featured nutritional products and supplements
About a year ago, they signed the lease on a Main Street Sturgis building.
They opened their store Workhorse Nutrition in March after doing some renovations.
Today, they are stocked full of nutritional products and gaining popularity in the Sturgis area.
“We started noticing that Sturgis is growing and people here are becoming more health and fitness oriented. We’ve got the mountain bike races and several new fitness centers,” Kyle Kienzle said. “We want to be here to help people with their health and wellness.”
Kienzle said he has long had the idea of operating a store offering nutritional products. So, when a friend mentioned there was a building open on Sturgis Main Street, Kienzle jumped at the chance.
“We took a look at it, and it snowballed really fast from that point,” he said.
Kienzle, a 2005 Sturgis Brown High School graduate, served in the Army National Guard including a year in Afghanistan. The name for the store came from that deployment.
“Workhorse was my call sign while serving overseas in Afghanistan in 2011-2012,” Kienzle explained. “The name is a perfect fit for my supplement store because everyone knows that when you work hard in the gym or in life you can’t stop there, you must continue to work on your nutrition and supplementation to achieve your goals.”
A workhorse is a person that relentlessly pursues what they want to achieve and when one task is complete, they move right on to the next one, Kienzle said.
“A workhorse knows that they can never stop moving forward to achieve anything they want to achieve,” he said.
Workhorse Nutrition has a wide array of nutritional products from protein powders, to collagen to vitamins.
“When I initially bought products, I went for the main items, but every now and then we will get requests for certain types of vitamins that customers need or want,” he said. “We will try to accommodate as much as we can for individuals.”
Kienzle said he wished there would have been a store like Workhorse Nutrition open in Sturgis while he was in high school participating in sports.
“We would go to Rapid, but they really didn’t have the knowledge about supplements. That is something we are trying to do here is to share more information so that our customers make an informed decision on products they choose,” he said.
Kienzle said his knowledge comes from using products, serving as a personal training as well as college courses.
“I have that background and knowledge as well as continuing to do research on the benefits of individual ingredients in products,” he said.
Kienzle will sit down with a customer to learn more about what they are looking for in a product, then guide them to what he believes will serve them best.
“We explain why we are recommending certain things so they understand why we are doing that as well,” he said.
Kienzle explained that protein prior to a workout and after is key to help prevent muscle breakdown, carbs give you the needed energy source to keep moving forward, electrolytes replenish what you sweat out, and aminos can help you repair the damage.
Workhorse Nutrition carries the same brand name pre-workouts, proteins, vitamins, and performance products that the big franchise stores carry, but as a local small business, he said.
Workhorse Nutrition also offers Clean Eatz meals which are prepared in the Clean Eatz Kitchens in Denver, Colo. They make them Monday, flash freeze them and deliver to Sturgis either Wednesday or Thursday.
The meals come in a variety of flavors and nutritional needs such as Keto and extra-protein.
“They’re called Clean Eatz because they are made with whole foods and are macro friendly. They consider it clean because it is all homemade. The macros will fit into any meal plan you are following,” said co-owner Baleigh Kienzle.
“They’re good. They’re a real hit with a lot of people,” she said.
The store is loacted at 1064 Main St.
“We’re still working on getting the word out that we’re here,” Kienzle said. “If we keep getting more and more new people through the door, they will then turn into regulars.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.