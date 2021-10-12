New name, same Halloween fun

SPEARFISH – The annual trick-or-treating event hosted by the Spearfish Downtown Business Association known as the “Trail of Treats,” has undergone a name change for the 2021 Halloween holiday.
“We had some community members reach out with concerns about the previous name,” explained Nathan Hoogshagen, executive director of the Spearfish Downtown Business Association.
Those concerns came from the Spearfish anti-racism coalition. In a letter provided to the Pioneer, the group stated: “The event has been named ‘Trail of Treats’ which is immediately evocative of the “Trail of Tears” atrocity in US history.”
“We decided that it would be an easy thing to change the name of the event and that didn’t cause the event any harm or anything like that,” Hoogshagen added.
This year, the downtown business district will be full of costumed kiddos collecting “Treats on Main Street.”
“One of our board members threw that out and it kind of stuck and everybody liked it so we just decided to go with that,” Hoogshagen said.
Aside from the name change the event will operate much like it has for years. It will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Oct. 29. trick-or-treaters will march along Main Street between Jackson Boulevard and Grant Street, with a few stop-offs along Illinois and Hudson streets, collecting candy from the businesses.
“Hillsview Daycare and the Church of the Nazarene are going to have some hot chocolate and other activities for kiddos to do, and they’ll be set up in front of Heisler’s hardware.”
