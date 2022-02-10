New motorized trail maps available in April

LEAD — A map that documents all of the motorized trails in the Northern Black Hills will be available for distribution in April.
After several years of planning and collaborating with public landowners, Dustin Heupel, president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, announced Monday that he expects the maps to be distributed right before the off-road season starts in mid-May. Points of distribution will include all lodging properties, the Black Hills Trails office, gas stations, visitor’s centers, and other places where visitors get information. Additionally, he said the maps will be available on an app with downloadable, digital copies.
The map connects about 3,000 miles of trails in the Northern Hills Ranger District. It shows how each trail connects, gives an explanation of each trail, and points out different areas of interest within neighboring communities. It is the result of five years of collaborations with the U.S. Forest Service, the Game, Fish, and Parks, the Bureau of Land Management, the cities of Lead and Deadwood, and the state Department of Transportation.
Heupel said the printed map will be a tri-fold brochure that will be distributed at every ATV/UTV rental location, and at other major tourist stops. Initially there will be 20,000 copies printed. There will also be an app that can be downloaded. Additionally, he said most newer ATV/UTV machines that feature GPS systems will have the map pre-downloaded into the system.
“These will be pretty much everywhere,” Heupel said.
The effort to develop these maps is part of a much bigger project through the Northern Hills Recreation Association and other interested state and federal land managers, as well as other recreation groups to improve the motorized trail system in the Northern Hills Ranger District. The group is working to model the ATV/UTV trail system and maintenance after the snowmobile trail systems, which are ranked among the top five nationally.
