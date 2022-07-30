New, more contagious COVID variant raising concerns

SOUTH DAKOTA — The emergence of the latest COVID-19 variant, which makes up nearly 80% of new cases nationally, is raising additional health concerns due to its ability to infect people even if they are vaccinated or have had a prior infection, and health officials are increasingly recommending precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date on booster shots.

But those concerns are not likely to sway South Dakota government, health care, and school officials to move away from an official stance of “living with the virus” rather than pursuing active interventions this fall.

