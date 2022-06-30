STURGIS — Emotions ran high as workers meticulously laid down pieces of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the entrance to Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis Wednesday morning.
The memorial is the first of its kind in the state and honors the families of men and women who sacrificed their lives serving in the military. It’s been the mission of World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams to put up Gold Star Family monuments around the country – which totals 103 to date.
But the masonry workers and Aaron Jordan, Sturgis City Council member and chairman of the Sturgis Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, admitted that Wednesday’s installation was bittersweet.
Williams died early Wednesday morning at the VA hospital near Huntington, W.Va. named in his honor. Williams was 98.
“His legacy lives on,” Jordan said as he watched the slabs of black granite being hoisted from a semi-trailer by crane then guided onto the concrete resting place.
Jason Bailey, with Baily Granite of Flatwoods, Ky., managed the process which was the 74th installation of a Gold Star monument for the Woody Williams Foundation.
“This was a special one as Woody passed away this morning. We may shed a tear or two, but it’s out of honor and respect for a great man,” Bailey said.
Bailey added that it had become routine that they would send photos and updates of each of their installations.
“We’d usually give Woody a call when we were completed, but that won’t happen today,” he said.
Bailey has faith that William’s mission will carry on as his grandsons now operate the foundation.
Williams, the youngest of 11 children, was born in Quiet Dell, W. Va., on Oct. 2, 1923, and raised on a dairy farm in the area. He said once he was drawn to serve in the Marines because of their dress blue uniforms that he had seen several men in his community wear.
As the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Williams represented the last of the Greatest Generation. Williams was presented with the Medal of Honor for his exploits on Iwo Jima during World War II.
He took out seven Japanese gun emplacements, or “pill boxes” with a flame thrower. His actions gave Marines a foothold to advance. His heroic action came the same day of the iconic raising of the flag on Mt. Suribachi.
The 16,000-pound monument installed in Sturgis Wednesday is a reminder not only of the ultimate sacrifice of those who died in service of their country, but also of the value that the community of Sturgis puts on that service, Jordan said.
“The fact that we are putting it right in the heart of our town where we always get together as a community communicates what our town is really all about,” Jordan said. “We are known for the Rally and other events, but there are other values we also hold dear, and this communicates that.”
The fundraising goal to bring the memorial monument to Sturgis was between $50,000 and $75,000, Jordan said. Just the granite monument cost about $55,000.
The Greater Sturgis Foundation last year agreed to match donations to the memorial monument up to $7,500. The memorial monument committee also has received donations from the VFW and Kiwanis Club.
They are close to their goal, but Jordan believes they will continue to fundraise in hopes of providing scholarships or assistance as part of the project.
The memorial monument measures about 14 feet by seven feet and encompasses four base panels and four upper panels. The city of Sturgis reconfigured an area in the Harley-Davidson Rally Point for the monument and placed lighting in the ground to keep it illuminated.
The monument is two-sided. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom. On the other side of the monument, there are scenes etched on each of the four panels: Homeland, Family,
Patriot and Sacrifice.
At the center of this tribute is a silhouette of a saluting service member which represents the legacy of the loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, Jordan said.
The Sturgis Area Arts Council helped to design artwork for both the Homeland and Sacrifice panels on the rear of the memorial monument.
On the Homeland panel, the Sturgis monument has an etched photo of Mount Rushmore, an aerial photo of both the Belle Fourche River and of the town of Sturgis with Bear Butte in the background.
On the Sacrifice panel there is an aerial photo of the Black Hills National Cemetery and also an aerial photo of the Fort Meade VA Medical Center looking toward Bear Butte.
As those panels were being placed Wednesday, Jordan remembered all the help he received on planning of the panels from Sturgis photographer and businessman Bob Davis who died this past year.
“He was instrumental in getting us what we needed for this project. I’ll remember him every time I see it,” Jordan said.
