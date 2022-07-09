New Meade superintendent hits the ground running

STURGIS — Meade School District’s new superintendent, Wayne Wormstadt, spent Friday morning learning about the geography of the district firsthand by traversing seven of the district’s 23 bus routes.
“You have got to understand the district, and part of that is to understand the geography,” said Wormstadt who began his duties July 1.
Wormstadt said he was surprised at how much the areas served by the Meade School District had grown since he last had been on some of the back roads of Meade County.
He said the first 90 to 100 days on the job will be about listening and learning.
“There are going to be a lot of things that I really need to understand more before making decisions,” he said. “There’s work to be done here just like any other district.”
He thanked the staff in the administration office for making his transition to the job quite smooth.
“I’m on day five. I know my key works. I can log on my computer. I’ve got the insurance card for the car. It’s great to be here,” he said.
One of the more pressing issues Wormstadt faces is to offer parameters for a district-wide comprehensive plan to be done by Architect Inc.
“We’re going to work through that and put a plan together on paper that people can see and that future boards can work with and adapt,” he said.
Wormstadt said he hopes to get a feeling for all the communities served by the Meade School District.
“We need to know what we look like long-term as the Meade School District and how we bring people together. We need to make sure we are talking about all the students regardless of where they lay their head at night. We all need to be working toward the future,” he said.
The superintendent and governing board of the district get pulled in many directions because of the size and varying interests of the district, Wormstadt said.
“I think the common thing is that everybody wants what’s best for the kids,” he said.
Wormstadt has already met with some members of his leadership team and members of the Meade School Board. Those meetings will continue through August and early September.
“It’s a way to get to know them personally, the challenges they see and how they handle situations, communications and things like that,” Wormstadt said.
The district still has teacher and para-professional openings for the fall, but Wormstadt said administrators continue to work on filling positions.
Wormstadt comes to Sturgis from Windom, Minn. The Meade School Board approved a three-year contract with Wormstadt in January. The salary in year one is $170,000. Year two is $174,000, and year three is $178,000.
Wormstadt grew up on a farm near Artesian, which is north of Mitchell along Highway 34. He attended high school there.
He attended and graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He also earned his master’s degree in education from NSU in 2002. Wormstadt earned a Specialist in Education Leadership degree with an emphasis of superintendent from the University of Sioux Falls in 2006.
He taught social science classes and physical education in the Cresbard School District from 1997 to 2001. He also served as athletic director at that time.
Then, from 2001 to 2004, Wormstadt was middle school and high school principal at Timber Lake School District. He served as superintendent of the Canistota School District from 2004 to 2008.
Wormstadt served as superintendent of the Windom School District since 2008 where he has managed a 27% growth in student population from 2008 to 2022.
Wormstadt and his wife, Becki, recently purchased a home in the Dolan Creek subdivision in Sturgis. Their son, Teigen, will be a sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School. Daughter Jadyn will be a college sophomore at Wisconsin-LaCrosse. And their oldest son, Zach and his wife, Sami, live in Atlanta, Ga.
