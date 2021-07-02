New Meade County treasurer ready to serve

STURGIS — Robin Shrake wants to focus on customer service and professionalism as the new Meade County treasurer.
Shrake was appointed by the Meade County Commission to fill the county treasurers position after longtime Meade County Treasurer Susan Boadwine submitted her letter of resignation with an effective date of May 1.
Shrake said that throughout her career she has tried to grow and learn new things.
“This was one of those opportunities that came available, and I thought I could utilize my talents more,” she said.
Shrake was born and raised in the Lead-Deadwood area and graduated from high school there. She graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, she moved to Meade County in 1996. Shrake taught in the Meade School District for six years at both the Enning rural school and at Erskine. She also has been an instructor with the STARBASE program which teaches students about science, technology, engineering and math.
Shrake is one of the five individuals who started the Sturgis Mustang Rally. In the 15 years of its existence, she planned, promoted and executed the week-long family event.
In 2001, she and partner Gary Lippold, opened KickStart Travel Center. Shrake has managed the daily operations, which made it a successful year-round business for 20 years.
“I was in charge of building customer loyalty, personnel management and internal controls,” she said.
Shrake believes what she learned about customer service, balancing budgets and managing others from her years operating the Travel Center will help her in her new role as Meade County Treasurer.
Shrake begins her new job on July 12.
She comes into an organization where two top elected officials resigned in succession this spring. Boadwine resigned in March followed by long-time Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer in May.
“I’m not aware of what is happening there. Once I get in there, I plan to bring respect and professionalism to that office,” she said.
Shrake does know that the treasurer’s office has more interaction with county residents than any other county office.
“I want to put customer service as a priority,” she said. “I do know of people who have said getting valued customer service is a concern they have with the office.”
Former treasurer Boadwine had been an employee of Meade County since December of 1988. She was elected to the position of treasurer in 2004 and took office in January of 2005.
She was most recently re-elected in 2020, a term that would not expire until 2025.
Shrake’s appointment continues through January of 2023. She said she plans to run for the position of Meade County treasurer in the 2022 general election.
