SPEARFISH — Building/park shelter rentals and special events requests have moved offices. Previously residing in the public works office in city hall, the rentals and requests will now reside in the rec center.
“It’s (the rec center) a really good place for it to live, because most of the rentals … are park and rec infrastructure … so we recreated that special event position … after it went away during COVID to really handle every rental and event that the city has.” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said.
The decision to move the rentals and event requests comes from a decision by the city to create more of a one-stop-shop for people in the community.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a picnic shelter, or a government building, or a rec center rental, all things will be ran through one person at the rec center.” Ehnes said.
Previously, Nancy Hoffman, the public works department special events assistant handled rentals of government buildings, picnic shelters, and special events at city hall, while the rec center staff handled all other city rentals.
“Now that we have her (Hoffman) over at the rec center … all the rentals, sports complex rentals, all that stuff is now under one umbrella.” Ehnes said.
Hoffman will be taking over sports complex scheduling and key controlling, along with her previous duties.
