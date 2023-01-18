bhp news.jpg
SPEARFISH — Building/park shelter rentals and special events requests have moved offices. Previously residing in the public works office in city hall, the rentals and requests will now reside in the rec center.

“It’s (the rec center) a really good place for it to live, because most of the rentals … are park and rec infrastructure … so we recreated that special event position … after it went away during COVID to really handle every rental and event that the city has.” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said.

