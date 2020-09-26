New little free library goes up

SPEARFISH — A new Little Free Library was recently installed at the dog park between Green Acres and Mountain Shadows in Spearfish. Jan Bloom, Mountain View Elementary librarian, and Anton Peterson, ALEC Room coordinator at Spearfish Middle School, met this summer while passing out school meals. Bloom came up with the idea of building a Little Free Library in area and incorporating a food pantry into the design to allow people to share with others who may need meal assistance. Peterson designed and built the library, using a firehouse theme with a nod to first responders. The library was painted by high schooler Danielle Valentine and the labels were contributed by Amber and Anthony Schweigert. The city of Spearfish assisted with the placement of the library. People can donate or pick up free books at the library and pick up or donate non-perishable food items. Bloom and Peterson are currently planning to also install a Little Free Library in Lead.
