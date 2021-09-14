New Lead building to be ‘man cave’

LEAD — The building being constructed across from the Homestake Mansion in Lead, will be a “man cave.”
Brad Meyer, formerly of Sioux Falls but who now makes his home here in Lead where his family has had land for about 10 years, said he is building the structure at 107 Fairview to house his 45-foot RV, and to create some office and work space. The space will also include three bedrooms on the upper level, where his guests will stay when they visit. He may even decide to rent the rooms out as an air bed and breakfast.
“I want this building to be something that the city of Lead is proud of,” Meyer, who retired from business in Sioux Falls said. “I have chosen some colors that I think really fit in with the area. I’m going to do some landscaping. This property sat vacant for many years and Mike Stahl told me that he met with five or six potential developers, and nothing ever happened.”
Meyer said he plans to have the building “weather tight” this week. After that, he said construction to finish the building will probably resume in the spring. The building has gathered wide speculation from residents as to what it was – home or business.
