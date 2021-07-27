New LD School superintendent presents first 100 days entry plan

LEAD — Dr. Erik Person assumed his new duties as Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent July 1, and on July 13 he presented his first 100 days entry plan to the school board.
“My intent is to put it out there and show people what I hope to accomplish in the first 100 days,” Person said. “There’s no big changes or anything like that, but a lot of me learning the system that’s already in place and analyzing and working together with the admin team and board, the staff, to set some goals.”
Person said the 100-day plan is designed to get him off to a solid start on achieving five main goals, which are to: create a smooth and successful transition for the district to his leadership; assess the state of the district and identify major, positive strengths and initiatives that should be carried forward; identify areas in need of growth; create and implement plans to put resources toward items identified in the previous two goals; foster a culture of excellence built upon a foundation of positive relationships and clear expectations.
Person said that in light of the fact that Lead-Deadwood School District is a public school district, in his role as superintendent, he is a servant of the public.
“Much of the plan is focused on listening, learning, and assessing, with an emphasis that most significant action will be a result of data gleaned from these processes,” Person said, adding he recognizes he is inheriting a strong district with a proud tradition, and the plan is designed to prepare him to move the district forward, while respecting and capitalizing on past successes. “100 days is admittedly an arbitrary period of time, but it is impactful in that it is long enough to set the tone for new leadership, yet immediate enough to frame short-term tasks and relationship building within the context of a ‘start.’ to the leadership position.”
Person said he has broken down the tasks he feel will lead him to accomplish the five goals.
“It’s a work in progress, but it should give me some kind of idea of what I’m going to try and attack,” he said.
The plan is three-phased. The first phase of the plan is now through Aug. 31 and largely focuses on familiarization with the district and its policies and practices.
Phase two goes from Sept. 1 to Oct. 6 and focuses on learning what to expect from Person and communicating expectations. During this phase, Person hopes to set up listening sessions with staff’ set goals with the Board of Education; set goals and action plans based on district-level data analysis; evaluate co-curricular programs; conduct an enrollment study; review district crisis plan; identify/establish objective measures of excellence for the district.
Phase three runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 6 and marks the last 30 days of Person’s first 100 days on the job. Major changes will only happen in instances of critical need; however, a definite sense of direction and vision should be emerging. During this phase, Person hopes to: gather data on previously mentioned measures; present a plan for expansion of CTE programs; report to the board the first 100 days’ accomplishments and what the next steps are in his vision for the district.
School Board President Suzanne Rogers thanked Person for developing and presenting the plan.
“It’s good for us to see where you’re going and what you’re looking at,” Rogers said. “I think it will help everybody get on the same page.”
Person said he is really looking forward to his new role and has experienced a very welcoming environment thus far.
“I think we’ve got some pretty good plans in place to get things moving forward, but it’s really been kind of fun and energizing to get to know people and starting to get to know the school district,” Person said. “I think it’s going to be a really great place to be and I’m looking forward to continuing those relationships.”
