New kitchen, cafeteria project at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School in full swing

The final phase of the Lead-Deadwood Elementary renovation project is in full swing, with a projected completion date of February 2022 and consisting of a cafeteria and kitchen remodel. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — When Lead-Deadwood Elementary School staff and students return to school Aug. 31, their digs will look a little bit different.

An overall $4.7 million Phase 3 renovation, the second component of which began in June and is slated for a February 2022 completion date is in full swing, consisting largely of a cafeteria and kitchen remodel, with classroom updates adjacent to the construction area part of the project, as well.

