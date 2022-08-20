New kitchen, cafeteria project at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School in full swing

DEADWOOD — When Lead-Deadwood Elementary School staff and students return to school Aug. 31, their digs will look a little bit different.
An overall $4.7 million Phase 3 renovation, the second component of which began in June and is slated for a February 2022 completion date is in full swing, consisting largely of a cafeteria and kitchen remodel, with classroom updates adjacent to the construction area part of the project, as well.
“We’re expanding the lunchroom over to a classroom that was over by the Catholic church and we’re expanding the kitchen to where there were two bathrooms,” said Transportation and Maintenance Supervisor Bill Snow. “We refinished six classrooms in the back, over by Williams Street and then we’re going to end up doing five classrooms across on the Catholic Church side that are going to get refinished. Those are not going to be done right now. Those probably aren’t going to be done by February.”
In the interim, students will be served breakfast and lunch in the elementary school auditorium and food preparation will be done at Lead-Deadwood High School and transported down for serving.
“Last year, we started by leveling the auditorium floor and then we resurfaced it, so that is where we are going to serve lunch until the remodel is complete,” said Principal Tim Kosters, adding the biggest difference parents are going to see this year is the route they will take once they enter the building.
“They won’t be able to get through the hallway that they could to enter the cafeteria last year,” Kosters said. “When they enter the building, we’ll go through the office and then up to the building. It shouldn’t create that much of a disruption, but we wanted to maintain the entrance of the building for the year. They’ll come in the main entrance of the building like they always have. The only difference is they won’t go up the hallway to get into the building. They’ll come through the office and then up the steps to get to the other side.”
Kosters said every classroom teacher will be in a classroom setting.
“But all of the support staff teachers are doing things in different locations than they’ve done in the past,” Kosters said. “Obviously, in the construction area, we have rooms that are not available until the end of the remodel, so those people are having to go to other places and be displaced a little bit for the year, until February, until the end of the remodel.”
Kosters said the end result of the cafeteria remodel will be more space, more lighting, and a more inviting atmosphere for students.
“The district’s effort to continually improve their students’ learning environments has been very much appreciated throughout the remodel project at the elementary school,” Kosters said. “I believe this is going to be the last phase and we’re looking forward to the building being completely remodeled. It’s an outstanding historic 1924 building that’s brand new is a great opportunity for our students. The maintenance crew has been fantastic for all the years that I’ve been here. They do a great job of taking care of the facility, but this remodel has been a great opportunity for us to improve the learning environment for students.”
In November 2020, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the budgeted $4.7 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%. District cash in the amount of $1 million and $645,646 in ESSR funds will also be used to finance the project.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor elementary school classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the elementary school’s second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
Phase 3A, a second-floor restroom renovation was budgeted at $218,282.
Phase 3B consists of a kitchen and cafeteria remodel and classroom renovations.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.