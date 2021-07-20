New Jersey family marks seven million visitors through Wind Cave

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK — Amos and Leah Gibello and their four children stepped into Wind Cave National Park history when they stopped at the cave Wednesday. Someone in the family was the seven-millionth visitor to tour Wind Cave since it became a national park 118 years ago.
“With cave tours each limited to 40 people, this is a significant event,” said Superintendent Leigh Welling. “This milestone celebrates that people from everywhere are able to experience the wonders of Wind Cave and recognizes the efforts of park staff to preserve this cave and national park so that future generations will have the same opportunity.”
Rangers began taking people through the cave in 1903, after the cave was set aside as the eighth national park. That year 2,515 people toured the cave. Annual visitation peaked in 1968 with 138,348 visitors. Currently, the cave averages around 125,000 visitors yearly.
The Gibello family was given a free tour and presented with a Charley Harper print, a blanket, stickers, and a game, all courtesy of the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association.
“We’re proud to be the seventh-millionth visitor and hope there are seven million more,” said Amos Gibello. “We’ve never been out west before. There is a lot to offer out here.”
Wind Cave National Park is experiencing heavy visitation this summer. Typically, around 200 people are waiting to purchase tickets when the visitor center opens at 8 a.m. Tours are selling out for the day by early afternoon. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis on the day of the tour. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in the morning to buy tickets for later in the day.
