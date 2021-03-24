PIEDMONT — If you have ever taken Interstate 90 Exit 46 at Elk Creek Road, you know what a quagmire the interchange can be.
In the next couple years, that exit will go away and be replaced by a new interchange just to the south.
You have until noon on April 9 to let project engineers know what you think of their plan. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings virtually. So, to comment on the plan go to dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/ projects/public-meetings
The Meade County Commission at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to send a letter of support for the project to the DOT.
“Why wouldn’t we want to send something favorable?” Commissioner Doreen Creed asked.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek, who lives in the Piedmont area, made the motion to send a letter in support of the project and the only additional comment the commission would send along would be to ask if the Exit 46 reconfiguration could be moved up on the DOT’s list of projects.
“We would prefer to see it moved up given the development in the county and the speed at which it is developing,” he said.
Wieczorek said the project is slated to begin in 2024.
“The major comments we hear down in Piedmont is they want it done sooner,” he said.
Jennica Wilcox, a consultant and project manager with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, said in a prepared video presentation that the Exit 46 interchange currently has a myriad of problems.
The design has safety and operational concerns because of the proximity of Elk Creek road and Sturgis road to the west of the interchange, and with the at-grade railroad crossing east of the interchange.
Also, the current bridge over I-90 doesn’t provide pedestrian and bicycle lanes, and both access ramps are controlled by stop signs. She said the new design will improve the roadway and prepare for future expansion of I-90.
The proposed project will cover an area about two miles long.
The new exit will be just to the south of the current exit. The project will also include the realignment of Elk Creek Road and adjacent roads in the area.
Interstate 90 was originally constructed in 1959 and Elk Creek Road was constructed in 1957, Wilcox said.
Interstate 90 is expected to carry 20,000 to 25,000 vehicles per day. The adjacent Sturgis Road is expected to carry between 2,000 to 4,000 vehicles per day, according to Wilcox.
There is little concern that those roads can handle that capacity.
“The existing interchange configuration (at Exit 46) has operational and safety concerns at nearby intersections,” Wilcox said.
Here are some identified deficiencies with Exit 46 which has led to its replacement:
• Bridge opening will not accommodate future I-90 expansion
• Bridge skew angle creates expansive ramp terminal intersections and difficult turning movements, particularly for large vehicles
• Closely spaced major intersection causes conflict and safety concerns
• Close succession of ramp, railroad grade crossing and local access raises safety concerns.
• Narrow bridge is not pedestrian friendly.
• Crest vertical curve on bridge hinders sight distance, making it difficult for vehicles to travel safely.
“The bridge is functionally obsolete,” Wilcox said.
And continued development in the areas around Piedmont and Summerset is bringing more people to those areas and exacerbating the problem, she said.
Traffic will be maintained through the two-year construction period, Wilcox said. And phases of the project will accommodate the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally schedule.
The west bound lane of interstate 90 will be done the first year of the project followed by the east bound.
There will be a necessary Elk Creek Road detour for a portion of the two-year construction period, Wilcox said.
