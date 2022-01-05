New guns and ammo for Spearfish Police Department

SPEARFISH — In August, the Spearfish Police Department upgraded their handguns from .40 caliber to 9mm Glocks, a move that was scheduled to happen this year, but was moved up due to ammunition shortages.
The city council approved surplusing the 25 pistols during its final meeting Dec. 29.
“With the ammo shortage in general, even in law enforcement, we’re having a time of getting ammunition,” said Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs. “When COVID came around and when ammunition and weapons sales went through the roof, people couldn’t keep up, and you had factories that had shut down due to COVID for a while, and they’re still trying to catch up.”
Jacobs said the department was slated to trade in its older model .40 caliber handguns for 9mms in 2022, but when they were told it would take up to a year to receive more ammunition for the .40 caliber handguns, they decided to make the switch early.
“Research and development has made the 9mm a much more effective round so that it has the stopping power of the .40 caliber, but it does not have the recoil so it makes people a better shooter,” he said. “We were told it was going to be 12 months before they could get (.40 caliber ammo) to us, so that just helped us decide that we wanted to make that transition sooner to go with the 9s.”
Every eight years or so, Jacobs said the department looks at upgrading its weapons.
“I could go way back to the days when I was early in my career, we had the Smith and Wesson .357 six-round guns (revolvers) and then we moved to the Glock,” he said. “Every so often you upgrade your weapons just to keep them as fresh and technically savvy as possible.”
Jacobs said for the most part, there wasn’t much of a learning curve with the new guns, but he has noticed an improvement in some training scores.
“They’re wonderful,” he said. “Some people’s scores have increased just because of the less recoil.”
