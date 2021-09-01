New flag pole to be erected in Lead

LEAD — Patriotism in Lead is important, and local volunteers want to make sure that message is conveyed.
That’s why members of the American Legion Homestake Post 31 and representatives from Thyssen Mining Inc. collaborated to purchase and install a new flagpole at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Post 31 Commander Oz Enderby said the new flag pole will give proper respect to our nation’s flag.
“It started a couple of years ago when I had commented to the visitor’s center about their wimpy flag pole,” Enderby said. “I was taken aback that they had never done anything about having a real flag pole. I suggested to Sierra that I would try to put together a project to put a real flag pole there with lighting, so it would be more representative of our community.”
That was a few years ago, Enderby said, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the project got moved to the back burner as organizations throughout the area regrouped after the shutdown. But when Erin Morgan of Thyssen Mining Inc.. approached the American Legion Post 31 about any special projects the company may be able to help with, Enderby new exactly what to do. Using funds from Thyssen Mining Inc.., as well as from the American Legion Post 31, the two entities purchased a 25-foot retractable flag pole that is equipped with a solar light system.
“They were excited to be part of it,” Enderby said.
“Thyssen Mining Inc. appreciates the opportunity to support the American Legion Post 31 and the community with the flag pole,” said Ryan Moe, U.S. general manager of Thyssen Mining Inc. “We hope that this flag pole will be a gathering point for celebrations and commemorations.”
A bronze plaque that commemorates the donation, as well as the dedication date, will also be included with the flagpole. American Legion Homestake Post 31 officers Enderby, Tom Carr, and Ron Moller will install the pole this week.
Sierra Ward, executive director of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, said the donation is very generous.
“We didn’t even ask them about it,” she said. “They just saw our flagpole and volunteered to improve it for us out of their own generosity. It’s nice to remember what the flag stands for and we do have the visitor’s center as the center of Lead. It’s where a lot of people start their visit in Lead and it’s nice that we can invest in something nicer and more significant.”
Overall, Enderby said he is very happy about the new addition.
“I fly the flag 24-7 at my house,” he said. “I’ve always flown the flag wherever I live. I think it’s important that we have a proper flag displayed at our gateway to our city — our visitor’s center.”
The pole will be dedicated to the Lead community with a special ceremony at noon on Sept. 11.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.