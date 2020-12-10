New family boutique opens in Sturgis

STURGIS — Shawn Fischer is hoping people embrace the shop local movement.
Fischer, whose day job is serving as director of the Sturgis Ambulance Service, has opened a new boutique clothing store in Sturgis called Barbedwire & Lace.
What is the link between ambulance service and boutique clothing?
Fischer said that when her husband, Dave, was still alive, the two of them talked about what they would do after they retired.
Dave enjoyed crafting. One of his creations was repurposing an old pick-up truck tailgate into a bench for the family. Shawn said she has always enjoyed jewelry and clothing.
So they pondered a second career in retail.
Dave Fischer, 43, a member of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, died in the line of duty during a structure fire at Tilford on Sept. 7, 2018.
After he died, Shawn Fischer said she began to think about her future. Then, the Sturgis Shopko store closed in the summer of 2019.
“After Shopko closed, I saw a real need in town for some retail additions,” she said.
There already was a store in Sturgis focused on women’s fashions – Just for Looks Boutique – so Fischer decided to focus on family fashions.
“I didn’t want to take away from any business in town because I think we are all super important in a small town. I really wanted to hit something for the family,” she said.
The fashions at Barbedwire & Lance run from preemies and newborns up to plus sizes for men and women.
“There’s a little bit of everything, and that’s what we are really trying to do,” Fischer said. “I found there was a real need in town for baby shower gifts. It’s something I hadn’t thought about until I was expecting a granddaughter and we had a baby shower and there was nowhere to find one.”
The store opened Sept. 1 and launched their website: www.bwlboutique.com, this week. They will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday. They will have different specials every hour, Fischer said.
Not only has Fischer started the boutique, she also launched an event/party planning business and purchased the Boulder Canyon Convention Center.
The party planning business will offer wedding rental items.
“People won’t have to go buy everything for a wedding. You can come rent it here. And we will decorate for you,” she said. “We have everything from rustic to elegant, whatever you would want.”
Also on Friday following the ribbon cutting, there will be a social at the Boulder Canyon Convention Center from 5-7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.
“It will be just a fun evening,” she said.
On Saturday, the specials will continue at the boutique and at the convention center there will be a winter wonderland. Kids will be able to meet Santa. There will be a jumping castle and an opportunity to make Christmas cards and ornaments. Children can also bring their letters to Santa and leave them in a mailbox.
“Santa is going to reply to all the letters,” Fischer said.
