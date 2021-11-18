New engineering, solid waste, and water fees coming to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — A new resolution, 2021-32, will set some new fees charged by the city of Spearfish in the new year.
Working on a construction project without a current building permit used to be charged as a late application, with a fee of $150. The new resolution changes that to a $75 fine with a requirement to obtain a valid permit for and additional $75.
“The total amount to the contractor, it doesn’t change, it will still be a total of $150, just identifying that a little better in our ordinance,” Michelle De Neui, finance officer for Spearfish, said during Monday’s council meeting.
The resolution also removes some of the engineering fees charged by the city, while increasing others.
“This is to consolidate some of our mapping fees, printing costs for mapping and staff time for engineering services that we provide,” De Neui said.
De Neui said the increase in rates reflects the consolidation of work done by staff members as well as the increase to administrative salaries resulted from the city’s job classification and compensation overhaul in April.
For solid waste pick-up, the resolution proposes a 6% increase for residential rates, and a 10% increase for commercial.
The resolution also calculates a rate increase based on the amount of containers each property has and the number of pick-ups the city performs.
“So if you’re adding a container it’s the price of a standard container and then just take that times 75% for the next one because we’re already going to be there to pick up the one, it’s a reduced cost to add a second container,” De Neui said. “But if you’re needing us to come back another time it’s a higher portion.”
The resolution also sets new water rates based on an updated fire hydrant meter policy and agreement, which outlines a contractors responsibilities and billing while renting the use of a municipal fire hydrant. The resolution removes the hydrant meter removal fees and charges a flat $100 monthly rental fee, plus $5.46 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
