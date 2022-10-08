STURGIS — Even with the challenges of facing COVID-19, revamping the building plans, rethinking the facility and facing high building costs, supporters knew they couldn’t abandon a plan for the new Dolan Creek Senior Housing in Sturgis.
“It’s been in the works for quite a while. It has evolved. But it’s been very fun to watch and hear people in the community talk about how excited they are for the progress,” said Teresa Henderson, executive director of Aspen Grove senior living center who has been taking names of those who want to reserve a spot in the new facility.
Both Aspen Grove and the new Dolan Creek Senior Housing are owned by EmpRes Healthcare.
“There are 50 units total and about half of them are already spoken for,” Henderson said.
Gustafson Builders had originally hoped to have the facility ready for occupancy in November of 2022. Then the pandemic struck and there was a disruption in building material supply chains.
Jack Rathert, the building superintendent on the Dolan Creek Senior Housing project, said despite challenges with building materials and staff, they hope to have the facility open in early spring.
“Manpower has been a challenge. Some crews are easier to fill than others,” he said.
But electrical components are still a challenge to secure.
“Panels, breakers … all of that stuff takes about 12 months to get. It’s just insane,” he said. “As soon as the job was let and we had it, we started ordering stuff. It’s taken forever to get here.”
The $10 million apartment living facility will feature 50 units in the three-story building. The first floor, with 14 units, will be assisted living and floors two and three, with 36 units, will be independent senior living. Units range from 640 square feet to 800 square feet.
Rathert said they are doing a top-down format on the building finishing the top floors first and then working their way out of the building.
Units will range from $2,800 a month for a one bedroom in the independent living wing to $3,450 for a two bedroom in independent living.
Costs for the assisted living range from $3,400 for a one-bedroom unit to $4,500 for a two-bedroom unit.
On a recent tour of the third floor, Rathert pointed out that all sheetrock had been finished and they were about to start painting walls and laying flooring.
“Once we get this floor painted, we will close it off so that no debris or dust comes in here,” he said.
Most units are one bedroom, but there are some two-bedroom units on each floor. And all of the rooms have views of the town of Sturgis or the Black Hills.
Gustafson Builders also built Aspen Gove which is just down the street from the new facility on Moose Drive.
“They definitely know how to lay out a nice facility,” Henderson said. “The floor plan has evolved with COVID and everything, but it’s been fun to watch it go up.”
Rathert said instead of one large dining and gathering area, they made two areas, one for the residents in assisting living and another for those in independent living quarters. It was done should the need arise for those at high risk of catching a virus such as COVID be separated from the general public.
Care has been taken to keep the sound at a minimum in each of the units.
“All the floor spaces are fully insulated to help with the sound. You won’t hear the stomp, stomp, stomp. We have gone to great lengths to make it a quiet building,” Rathert said.
Although it was hot this summer, crews haven’t had the rain delays that can slow down a project, Rathert said.
“We had a wet spring, but we were able to keep moving. We just adjusted and planned accordingly,” he said.
The idea for more senior living options has been on the radar of Sturgis City leaders for nearly 20 years. A community needs assessment revealed the need for additional senior care options in Sturgis prior to 2004.
And, two housing studies done by the city, in 2014 and 2019, showed an ever-increasing need for senior housing.
Dolan Creek Senior Housing has been in the works since the Aspen Grove assisted living center was built on Moose Drive in Sturgis and opened in 2013.
Dolan Creek looked to be on track and ready to move forward as the Sturgis City Council approved a Tax Increment Finance district for the project in March of 2020.
Right after that was approved, the COVID-19 pandemic hit which threw off the financing for the project.
But supporters persevered, brainstorming ideas of how to overcome new issues brought on by the pandemic among which included the skyrocketing cost of building materials.
The financing for the project comes from David Gustafson and Gustafson Builders. They will underwrite the project and then lease it to EmpRes Healthcare. Also helping with financing the $10 million project, is the Sturgis Economic Development Corp., the city of Sturgis, the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation and low-interest loans.
