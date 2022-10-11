New director to carry over Digger expectations into Boys and Girls Club

LEAD — The new director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood is very familiar with Digger expectations, and he plans to carry over the same school rules into the Club.
That’s because before Greg Watson became the director of the local Boys and Girls Club, he worked as a contracted family counselor from Behavior Management Systems with the Lead-Deadwood School District. In this capacity he worked closely with many of the kids who attend the Boys and Girls Club, as well as school counselors, teachers and principals.
“Because I’ve worked in the schools I am close with Amanda Bender at the elementary school, Sarah DeBeumont at the middle school, and Rhonda Britzman at the high school,” he said. “I was close with all of them in the schools and I carry that over with me into the after school program. The Digger expectations that they have come right here to the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood as well. I am working very closely with the schools. I see them every day when we get on the bus to go pick up the kids.”
Originally from Idaho Falls, Idaho, Watson has his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Idaho State University, and his master’s degree in school counseling form Northwest Nazarene University, just outside of Boise. His specialty is working with kids, and he has experience in working with autism, refugees, and with kids who are developmentally disabled.
“I have a lot of experience with a whole range of people,” he said. “Mostly with kids. Even before this position was open, I was coming here and working with some of the kiddos who were part of the BMS clientele. So, I had already gotten to know some of the staff before the position was open.”
He fell in love with the Black Hills during several visits in 2015, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit he decided to pursue a life change. He found a house in Lead and moved here in July 2021.
While he is serving at the Club, Watson said he wants to focus on education and mental health, with particular attention to teaching kids how to build healthy relationships. Some new and upcoming developments include working on getting a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) studio up for the kids to enjoy programming with. A triple play program also offers a physical education curriculum that teaches the kids about teamwork, good sportsmanship, and healthy habits. He also hopes to get the kids out into the community more often, in order to build community relationships.
“We want to be really strong in the community,” he said. “The community members have been great. The donors have been great. I just love this community. They really care for these kids and that’s great to see.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood serves about 30 to 40 kids on a daily basis during the school year. In the summer, Watson said that number jumps to about 60 kids a day, as some families from Spearfish and Sturgis also enroll their kids in the program.
