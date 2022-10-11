New director to carry over Digger expectations into Boys and Girls Club

Greg Watson is the new director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — The new director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood is very familiar with Digger expectations, and he plans to carry over the same school rules into the Club.

That’s because before Greg Watson became the director of the local Boys and Girls Club, he worked as a contracted family counselor from Behavior Management Systems with the Lead-Deadwood School District. In this capacity he worked closely with many of the kids who attend the Boys and Girls Club, as well as school counselors, teachers and principals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.