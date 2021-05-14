LEAD — Mile High Community Garden organizers are getting ready to prepare a new space for spring planting, and they need volunteers to help with the endeavor.
Darla Auld, who has been spearheading the community garden effort in Lead for about seven years, said the garden has been moved to city property at the top of Mill Street, near the cemetery.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said Homestake gifted the land to the city many years ago, declaring it as unbuildable due to underground activity in the area. On Monday, Lead City Commissioners are expected to approve a standard lease that will allow the Mile High Community Garden to use the land. The lease indemnifies the city from any injuries that could occur at the property and stipulates that the Community Garden Committee will be solely responsible for land upkeep.
The previous community garden site was at the end of Miners Avenue, where landowners asked community garden leaders to move the facility to make room for a housing development in the area. Auld said that land featured 14 beds that were leased out to community members, and the committee’s goal is to re-create at least that many beds in the new space. The new community garden is expected to include corrugated beds with plots measuring 4 feet by 8 feet, a timed drip system and a deer fence around the perimeter of the property.
Currently the community garden committee is looking for volunteers to prepare the space for growing by Memorial Day, as well as donations of money and materials. The committee recently received $2,500 from Coeur Wharf Mining, as well as another $2,500 from the Coeur Wharf Sustainability Fund. Other donations have come from the Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club, the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, the Frances and Walter Green Trust, and Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture.
The community garden non-profit status is through the Handley Recreation Center, which manages the donated funds.
For more information about volunteering, or to reserve a site at the community garden interested persons can send a message through the Mile High Community Garden Facebook page, leave a message at the Handley Center number 580-5535, or email info@handleycenter.org. The cost to rent a plot is $20, and gardeners are asked to help maintain the site as they are able.
