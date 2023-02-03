New deputies in Meade Co..jpg

Judge Chad Callahan, along with Pat West, Meade County sheriff and Brian Mueller, Pennington County sheriff, swore in Abigail Pi, Jayson Herra, and Jesse Fagerland, all three are Pennington County Sheriff deputies and school resource officers at Black Hawk Elementary in Black Hawk, as deputies for Meade County.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Pat West, Meade County sheriff, along with Judge Chad Callahan swore in three Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies, as Meade County Deputy Sheriff’s on Tuesday at the Meade County Courthouse.  Abigail Pi, Jayson Herra, and Jesse Fagerland currently serve as school resource officers at Black Hawk Elementary in Black Hawk.  The Blackhawk elementary school is in the Rapid City school district but located in Meade County.

“These deputies that are now sworn in as Meade County deputies and will have authority to take law enforcement action and have arrest powers within the county,” said West.  “This is very important step as it adds to the needed law enforcement coverage and inter-agency cooperation between the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennington County sheriff’s office.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.