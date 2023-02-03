Judge Chad Callahan, along with Pat West, Meade County sheriff and Brian Mueller, Pennington County sheriff, swore in Abigail Pi, Jayson Herra, and Jesse Fagerland, all three are Pennington County Sheriff deputies and school resource officers at Black Hawk Elementary in Black Hawk, as deputies for Meade County. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — Pat West, Meade County sheriff, along with Judge Chad Callahan swore in three Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies, as Meade County Deputy Sheriff’s on Tuesday at the Meade County Courthouse. Abigail Pi, Jayson Herra, and Jesse Fagerland currently serve as school resource officers at Black Hawk Elementary in Black Hawk. The Blackhawk elementary school is in the Rapid City school district but located in Meade County.
“These deputies that are now sworn in as Meade County deputies and will have authority to take law enforcement action and have arrest powers within the county,” said West. “This is very important step as it adds to the needed law enforcement coverage and inter-agency cooperation between the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennington County sheriff’s office.”
West said this is just a small step to help us continue inner agency cooperation, it will benefit Pennington County and us tremendously, and overall public safety and that is the main thing we are focusing in on, keep our kids safe.
Jessica Kanta, principal at Black Hawk Elementary (BHE), said this is a huge benefit to the community and staff. “This is about building positive working relationships with a school community and within a larger community, and at BHE that has been a missing piece since I have been working there and we should let our Resource Officer get to build those relationships regardless where they live and is a huge benefit to our families and staff,” said Kanta.
Brian Mueller, Pennington County sheriff said this is the first of many partnerships to come. “I just really appreciate the partnership and this is the first of many things to come with the partnership between Meade and Pennington County. Pat and I have a long standing relationship and that will flow into our offices and we are excited about it,” said Mueller.
