New COVID cases remain high

SPEARFISH — South Dakota reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Friday.
In Lawrence County, seven new cases were reported for a total of 380.
In Meade County, nine new cases were reported for a total of 509.
In Butte County, five new cases were reported for a total of 91.
There was a new death reported in both Meade and Butte counties.
Black Hills State University reported 20 students with active infections as well as one staff member. There are 94 students and staff members who are in quarantine or in isolation.
