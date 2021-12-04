New Boys and Girls Club director excited to work with kids again

LEAD — Danielle Flom is excited to be working with kids again as the new director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.
Flom, has spent her entire adult life working with non-profits, most recently at the Artemis House in Spearfish, where she worked for nearly four years. Before that, Flom said she served at Wellfully in Rapid City, a residential program for youth who have behavioral or addiction issues. When she moved to Spearfish, Flom said she missed working with the youth.
“I really loved my work and position at (the Artemis House.) But Wellfully was more oriented towards children and at the Artemis House I was dealing with mostly adults. I really missed that aspect of working with kiddos. I really grew to love Lawrence County and the people who live here, especially the kiddos. I know kids need services, and after school activities are one of the biggest things that kids need. To be able to do that, I want to make sure they have somewhere safe to go, and somewhere with fun, engaging activities that they want to do. I want to create a place where parents will know that their kiddos are safe and that they feel good about their kids coming here, too.”
Flom, who has lived all over the country as an “Air Force brat,” said she spent most of her childhood in South Georgia. She has a degree in psychology from the Georgia Military College. Flom decided to move to the Black Hills when her father was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, in order to be closer to family.
In her position as the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, Flom said one of her strengths will be her psychology background and her ability to work with children of all ages and development levels.
“My main focus, especially with my psychology background, has always been toward being trauma informed and trauma responsive,” Flom said. “I help kids in ways that are appropriate to their development and understand their needs and whatever background they may be coming from. They’re still kids and they want to have fun and be engaged and be treated with respect and dignity, just like any other person would. Really, that’s the approach that I want to instill here. Also, to encourage the staff to flex their creativity and abilities with the kids and develop rapport with them to be a positive source of support.”
Under her leadership, Flom said she intends to keep much of the activities and programs that kids already enjoy.
“We are continuing, but also moving with the mindset that we may shake things up a bit,” she said. “I understand that we have always done art activities, STEM activities, things outdoors and all of those different fun things for kids to keep them engaged. The way we implement activities will always be in accordance to what the kids are needing.”
This week, Flom announced that kids at the Club will be making snowflakes to be used as Christmas decorations. Next week, she said they will decorate gingerbread houses and ice cream cone trees. “We’ll explore team building through building communication skills and problem solving skills by working together to unscramble snowflake puzzles,” she said. “For Cooking Club we will make dipped marshmallows for kiddos to enjoy and take home.”
For the week of Dec. 13-17, the Boys and Girls Club kids will make salt dough and cinnamon ornaments for kids to take home. They will also experiment with sound in a science activity, and for art they will work on ways to display their hopes for the new year on the Club walls.
The Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood has about 85 to 100 students enrolled, and each day Flom said she sees about 30 to 35 students.
