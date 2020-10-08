New book to bring awareness to White Cane Safety Day

SPEARFISH — Three years ago, Spearfish resident Jim Hoxie began sharing his story about being visually impaired with students at Creekside Elementary School.
Hoxie, who uses a white cane to guide him on nature walks along Spearfish Creek, wanted youth and others to know that when a person is using a white cane with a red tip it indicates that the person has little or no vision. Yet, with their cane, visually impaired and blind people can enjoy public spaces and the beauty of nature.
From sharing his own experiences in the classroom, Hoxie was inspired to put together a children’s book titled “Grandpa’s White Cane.”
In the book, Hoxie tells about his many steps into the darkness of becoming visually impaired followed by the joy of gaining confidence with his changed abilities. His friends and the support of the community have made his journey back to being independent a success.
The illustrations in “Grandpa’s White Cane,” include many local Spearfish scenes, and are the photographic and caricature work of Spearfish graphic designer and Black Hills Pioneer reporter Alex Portal. Together, Portal and Joanna Jones, co-author, learned the many needs of the visually impaired as they assisted Hoxie with the development of his life story. Holding the white cane and using a human guide were some of the actions in the book that had to be observed and tried to make them accurate and real for the reader.
“Grandpa’s White Cane” is currently available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle readers. Through a grant from the Spearfish Lions Club, Creekside Elementary School received 80 copies of the book, just in time for National White Cane Safety Day on Oct. 15. Hoxie is happy the book is available to help students better understand how the white cane aids people who are visually impaired. He said since beginning the presentations three years ago, he has noticed a positive change in how the children in the community interact with him as a visually impaired person while on the trails.
“Hopefully with these books, that will continue,” he said.
