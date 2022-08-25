Spearfish Bike Collective

Located at 611 Dahl Rd., in the rear garage, the Spearfish Bicycle Collective has opened a free-to-use space for cyclers of all makes and models. Pictured from left are collective members Jeremy Smith, Trish Jenkins, Emily Brown, and Anne Dunckel. Not pictured is board member Carol Lucking. Pioneer photo by Alex PortalClick to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — As the biking community in Spearfish continues to grow, the Spearfish Bicycle Collective is opening a free-to-use space for enthusiasts and novices alike.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.