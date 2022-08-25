SPEARFISH — As the biking community in Spearfish continues to grow, the Spearfish Bicycle Collective is opening a free-to-use space for enthusiasts and novices alike.
“Our mission is to create a space where everyone in the community can have access to safe and reliable bikes, and then be taught how to keep them that way,” explained Emily Brown, a board member of the Spearfish Bicycle Collective. “We really believe that the more bikes you see in the community, its kind of a measure of how healthy the community is, just in terms of, like, quality of life.”
The collective seeks to bring experience and accessibility to materials to all bike-users in the community, from strider riders to serious mountain bikers.
Originally, the group was a part of makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity), but as that organization recently restructured its presence in Spearfish, Brown explained that the bicycle collective board decided to branch out into its own entity.
“We just decided to make this a separate non-profit, to make it a little easier on both organizations doing less,” she said. “We’ve spent, sort of the last year trying to get (the collective) re-set up.”
Located at 611 Dahl Rd., the building was the site of the Black Hills Christian Academy before serving as a vaccine distribution center for Monument Health. Now, undergoing extensive renovations, the Spearfish Bicycle Collective occupies the large garage space at the rear of the building.
Currently, the group plans to hold open hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. However, Brown said they’re hoping to expand those hours and start hosting more events in the near future.
“We have a workshop series coming up for women, we have fix-a-flat clinics all the time and we really plan to integrate into the community in lots of different ways that we can,” she said.
The plan for the collective is to keep the space, tools, and parts free-to-use for all riders. Donations can be made by visiting the website at www.bikespearfish.org.
“We want everyone, no matter if you have one of those crazy expensive bikes or you don’t have a bike at all, to feel welcome to come in,” Brown said. “You can just fix up your own bike if you want to, with some advice. You can get one of our bikes and we can help you fix one of these up. If you don’t have a bike, we have donated bikes on hand that we’ll help you fix up and take out the door.”
The collective will host an open house on Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. before a community ride to kick-off Spearfish Bike Week, leading up to the Dakota Five-O on Sept. 4.
“This is launching Bike Week, and then its full-fledged bike season for the next week,” Brown added.
Spearfish Bike Week events:
Sunday Aug. 28 – Spearfish Bicycle Collective Grand Opening and Community Ride.
Monday Aug. 29- Road Ride to Bridal Veil Falls
Tuesday Aug. 30 – Fix-a-Flat Workshop
Wednesday Aug. 31 – Scavenger Hunt Alley Cat Ride
Thursday Sept. 1 – Group MTB Ride, Spearfish Tour de Brewer
Friday Sept. 2 – Official Dakota Five-O Pre-Party
Saturday Sept. 3 – Packet Pick-Up and Pie at the Pavilion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.