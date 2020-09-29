New Belle Fourche bakery offers special-order treats

BELLE FOURCHE — If you can dream it, Sheila Erhart can make it.
Erhart owns SME’s Treats, a new special-order bakery in Belle Fourche specializing in cookies, cupcakes, bars, breads and personalized cakes. The bakery is located at 1302 4th St. in Belle Fourche, near Green’s Alignment.
“If you see something online that you like, something that portrays the personality of the person you’re celebrating, we can make it. Being creative in the kitchen is lots of fun for me,” said Erhart.
Prior to officially opening SME’s Treats this spring, Erhart worked full-time in the city of Belle Fourche Finance Office. She baked treats during her time off, making custom birthday cakes for her close family and eventually wedding cakes and other special occasion baked goods.
Erhart took food safety courses and opened a licensed and inspected commercial kitchen in her basement in 2019, where SME’s Treats is now located. In May, she left her job with the city and took her bakery business full-time.
“Everything fell into place. Business has been better than I expected,” said Erhart, who was recently named Best Bakery of the Black Hills 2020.
Erhart said she enjoys serving customers locally in Belle Fourche and throughout the Black Hills. She has fulfilled bakery orders for customers from Wyoming, Nebraska, and New York. Blue Spruce Coffee Truck and Hut now carries a variety of SME’s single-serve baked goods.
One of Erhart’s fondest baking memories is baking an Easter bunny cake each year with her dad, Robert (Buddy) Stairs, who has since passed away. As a child, Erhart’s specialty was chocolate chip cookies.
“I always wanted a chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven, but I’d always have make more. My brother would eat them. Everyone would eat all my cookie dough,” said Erhart.
Cookies are still her favorite treat to make today.
Erhart graduated from Newell High School. She and her husband Derrick married in 2001 and they have two children, Owen and Nathan.
Because SME’s Treats is a special-order bakery, Erhart sets a specific time with each customer to pick up their order. Weekends are especially busy for pickups and Erhart said she works hard to clean and disinfect between customers.
“Everyone still needs to eat, even during the pandemic,” said Erhart. “A sweet treat makes the day better.”
SME’s Treats takes orders online at www.smestreats.com or by calling (605) 569-6257.
