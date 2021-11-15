New asphalt plant coming to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — In a partnership between Kent and Eric Johner, of Johner and Sons construction company, and David Rossi, of ETR, LLC, a new paving company is opening its doors in Spearfish.
“It compliments our development business, the sand and gravel business, and just the development in general that we do,” Rossi said. “We’ll do the full circle, we’ll produce it, we’ll lay it, and have a finished product at the end.”
The plant will operate under the name Johner Paving, and is being assembled in the industrial district of Spearfish.
Asphalt is a mixture of sand, gravel, and an oily bonding agent called asphalt cement, which is cooked and stored at around 300 degrees before being used to create a hard, sealed surface.
“There’s different oil mixes that you use in asphalt that you have to use for state projects, for city municipality jobs, as well as for driveways,” Rossi said. “It gives you different compaction levels and holds up differently to the traffic that will be on the streets.”
The new plant has two, 200-ton silos where the finished product can be stored, with plans to add another when it becomes operational in the spring.
The plant itself is a former Kentucky asphalt plant, which Rossi and his crew bought, deconstructed, and shipped up to Spearfish in May.
“Both Kent and I have this desire to give back to the community, to bring jobs to the community and we just want to be part of the community going forward,” Rossi said.
