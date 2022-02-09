Nemo man pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter, other charges

DEADWOOD — A Nemo man, charged with second-degree manslaughter following a fatal head-on motorcycle-pickup crash in August 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Feb. 1 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
John Frank Kulp, 53, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 29, 2021 and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Theodore Moe, 70, of Watertown. Second-degree manslaughter is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Kulp was also charged by information Dec. 29, 2021 with simple assault for the injury of Kay Moe, 71, of Watertown, and ingesting substance, except alcoholic beverages, for the purpose of becoming intoxicated (tetrahydrocannabinol), both stemming from events that occurred on Aug. 6, 2021, each a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Kulp was also charged by complaint Nov. 15, 2021 with speeding 6-10 mph over the limit in a 45-mph zone, passing at an intersection, and driving a vehicle on the left side of the roadway when approaching within 100 feet of or traversing any intersection or railroad grade crossing, both on Aug. 6, 2021. Each of these charges is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
According to the State of South Dakota Investigator’s Motor Vehicle Traffic Accident Report, a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling south on Vanocker Canyon Road near its intersection with Caroline Place. Kulp, the driver of the pickup, allegedly stated he was behind a group of motorcycles that were speeding up and slowing down. He stated he moved over into the opposing lane to pass them.
A 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide motorcycle, driven by Theodore Moe, was traveling north on Vanocker Canyon Road near its intersection with Caroline Place. As Kulp was passing the group of motorcycles while traveling southbound in the northbound lane, it met the motorcycle head-on. A witness traveling behind the motorcycle stated the motorcycle applied its brakes and moved toward the fog line in an attempt to avoid colliding with the pickup. The driver of the pick-up stated he slammed on his brakes, but was unable to avoid colliding with the motorcycle. The pickup and the motorcycle collided head-on in the northbound lane of travel. The motorcycle went into the east ditch and both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The pickup came to final rest facing south, partially in the northbound lane and partially in the east ditch.
The Theodore Moe was not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle passenger was wearing a helmet.
Kulp was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Kulp is free on $1,000 bond. Kulp is due back in court March 15.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.