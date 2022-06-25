NEMO — Nemo Community Church will observe its centennial this Sunday, inside the building located at 12755 Nemo Rd.
A special worship service is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by lunch. Speakers at the service include Pastor Bob Anderson with Trails End Camp in Ekalaka, Mont., along with Ryan Petrik.
Longtime member Cheryl Eggers provided considerable background information. The following comes from her files.
The church serves mainly Protestant denominations. Cheryl’s husband Norman is the deacon-elder and has led the church since 2020.
Nemo was 30 years old before a church was built. Services and Sunday School were held in Woodman Hall, which currently houses the fire hall.
The Presbyterians staffed a manse — a clergy house but not a house of worship — prior to that time. Rev. John W. Taylor built the manse.
Homestake rented the manse as an employees’ home when it was not being used as a parsonage.
Women of the Nemo community started raising money to construct a church building. Finnish and Swedish builders settled in Nemo and worked at the Hearst sawmill.
The church was built among these factions in 1921. Homestake Lumber Company provided the timber.
Mark Albert designed the church, with Haines Pond selecting the logs and John Erickson skidding them.
John Young hauled the rocks serving as the church’s foundation. Gus Jatko and John Ikola built the church in such a way that no nails were used. Wooden pegs secured the notched logs.
Nemo Community Church was dedicated on June 18, 1922. It has always set at its current location and carried this name.
Rev. Mrs. A.E. Deason ministered at the church while the building was being constructed. She served during the years 1920 and 1921, but it is not known if she ministered there after construction ended.
Pastors serving the church from 1942 to the present included Vern Calhoon, Esther Martin, Harry Nelson, a Rev. Shae, Elon Keeler, Vern Broughton, Oscar Swenson, Larry Halvorson, Dick Seaman, Kim Alexander, Duane Snell, Nick Rombaugh, and Dennis Dickson.
Dickson ministered at the church from 2016 to 2020. Pastor Alistair Begg has allowed the church to stream his sermons. The church is currently seeking a pastor.
Don and Annette Hansen of Sioux Falls were joined in the church’s first wedding on Aug. 27, 1949. They saw the church while vacationing in the Black Hills.
Cheryl Eggers said a series of revival meetings in 1981 led to the start of the current church. It was incorporated with the Nemo Community Church name, and the church purchased land from the Forest Service during the 1980s.
“Pastor Bob Anderson from Trails End Camp up at Ekalaka, Mont., came down and led us through the meetings for four nights,” Eggers said.
“About 15 people attended, and seven people received the Lord as their Savior during that time,” Eggers added. She noted some of those individuals are worshiping here to this day.
The church received a Village Missions pastor in 1982, and this led to its official incorporation.
Norman and Cheryl Eggers have attended this church for about 12 years. They most enjoy being able to know their neighbors and worship with them.
“Knowing so many of them love the Lord also has been the thing I’ve enjoyed the most,” Cheryl Eggers said.
Cheryl said congregation numbers have decreased over the years. Member numbers are estimated at 20, with about six residing in Nemo and the rest from the surrounding area.
“I believe we’re kind of back to our Reformed Presbyterian roots,” Eggers said. “We’re kind of a mix of Baptist and Reformed.”
Eggers said the church welcomes everyone to join them in worship.
A cemetery one-half mile from Nemo serves the church as well as the community.
Cheryl Eggers related a story that has emerged as a church favorite.
“There was the time that the pastor had left and moved to Pine Ridge. He decided that there wasn’t a pastor, and the church was unused so it could be moved to Pine Ridge.
“A truck was dispatched to Nemo to get the building. However, a group of men from the town had been out cutting firewood and held the driver while others could be called to stop the church building from being taken.”
Numerous building improvements have taken place over the years.
Basement classrooms and a new fellowship hall have been installed since the 1980s. Other changes included installing a metal roof instead of cedar shakes to prevent fires, new stained glass windows in the 1990s, new sanctuary windows about four years ago, plus building repainting and log restoration taking place last year.
What does the future hold for the church?
“We’ll be sharing the gospel with our community in the best way we can,” Cheryl Eggers said. “That’s the mission of the church, and that’s what it always has been.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.