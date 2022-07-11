Nelson resigns in Deadwood and appointed Belle Fourche City Administrator

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr.’s resignation was accepted by the Deadwood City Commission Tuesday, but he won’t be going far.
The same evening, the Belle Fourche City Council approved Nelson’s mayoral appointment as Belle Fourche City Administrator. He will officially begin serving in his new capacity Aug. 1.
“The city of Deadwood is losing a hardworking, dedicated part of our family,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “We recognize that this new position with Belle Fourche gives Bob the opportunity to challenge himself even more and grow professionally. Although this decision wasn’t an easy one for him, we support him and wish him the best in his new adventure. We know that he will excel in this new role.”
Nelson served as Deadwood Public Works director, overseeing the Parks, Streets, and Water Departments for three years to the month, beginning in July 2019.
Previously, he served nine years and three months as Deadwood Planning and Zoning Director.
Nelson has had a long career with the city of Deadwood that began with the Public Works Department as a Water Division Operator in Water and Waste Water, where he worked his way up to a Class 3 Operator, certified with the state, from 1997-2010. From 2010 until July 17, 2019, he served as Planning and Zoning Administrator for the city and in 2014, the titles of City Planner, Capital Improvement Coordinator, and Floodplain Administrator were added to his duties.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.